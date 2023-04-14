Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Danish universities bring in TikTok bans

The University of Southern Denmark has decided to ban the Chinese video app TikTok for its employees while in the workplace, meaning all eight of Denmark's universities have now brought in a TikTok ban.

In a press release, the university's director, Thomas Buchvald Vind, said that the university was following the advice of the Danish Centre for Cyber Security, which has recommended that government employees should not have TikTok installed on their work phones, tablets or other mobile devices.

"At the same time, the Rector's Office has decided that the faculties and other administrators should not use TikTok for marketing, as SDU is also stopped giving support to TikTok."

The Technical University of Denmark, Roskilde University, Copenhagen University, the IT University of Copenhagen, and Copenhagen Business School, and Aarhus University, have all already announced TikTok bans.

Danish vocab: tjenstlige mobiltelefoner – work telephones

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to miss grandson’s confirmation

Queen Margrethe will not attend the confirmation of her grandson Count Henrik in Paris on May 18th.

The choice of location suggests that Prince Joachim’s branch of the royal family “is generally moving more and more away from Denmark,” royal commentator Lars Hovbakke Sørensen told news wire Ritzau.

“They do not have the same duties on behalf of the royal family in Denmark as they did before,” he said.

Prince Joachim’s two oldest children were both confirmed in Denmark at Fredensborg Palace Church, as were the oldest children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

Queen Margrethe, Europe’s longest reigning monarch, underwent a “major” back operation on February 22nd at Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

The Queen is scheduled to return to public duty on April 16th, her 83rd birthday, following a period of convalescence after the back operation.

Danish vocab: at melde afbud – to report a cancellation

Danish Conservatives want national ban on ‘forever chemical’ PFAS

The Danish Conservative party has changed stance and become the first right-wing party to support legislation against the use of PFAS chemicals in consumer products.

The party’s leader Søren Pape Poulsen has confirmed the Conservatives want a ban on the use of PFAS in all consumer products including toys, cosmetics, jewellery, furniture, cleaning products and hobby products.

No other parties on Denmark’s right have so far called for a total ban on the chemicals in products, while left wing parties generally agree on the measure.

The government has said it wants a ban on PFAS at EU level and also seeks to limit use of the chemical in Denmark.

Danish vocab: en legetøj – a toy

Danish unemployment rate rises for fifth consecutive month

A preliminary indicator shows a trend of increasing unemployment in Denmark is likely to have continued.

Around 400 more people became available on the labour market between February and March, according to an initial indicator from Statistics Denmark.

The indicator shows a total of 82,300 people out of employment in March, giving an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. The figure carries a statistical error margin of 1,000.

The trend is not surprising given the current economic climate, according to an analyst.

“It’s neither surprising nor good news, but what is good news is that unemployment is only growing at a snail’s pace,” Sydbank senior economist Søren Kristensen told newswire Ritzau in a written comment on the figures.

Danish vocab: ikke en overraskelse – not a surprise