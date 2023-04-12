Danish government involved in Vestas dispute over Russian windmills

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has become involved in a dispute between the two companies over four windmill parks that were planned for construction in Russia but cancelled following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcaster DR reports.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, Vestas joined scores of other Western companies in withdrawing its operations from the Russian market.

The Danish company also says that EU sanctions prevent a wind turbine contract with Finnish energy supplier Fortum from being fulfilled.

The two sides have become entangled in an arbitration case that could cost Vestas as much as 1.5 billion kroner.

Rasmussen has not commented directly but the foreign ministry confirmed to DR that the matter was being discussed with Finland.

“At the request of Vestas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken the matter up with the Finnish authorities through all relevant channels,” it said.

“From the Finnish side the response was that this is seen as a matter between two companies which must be resolved according to the conditions in the contract between them,” it said.

The agreement to supply the wind turbines was signed between Vestas and Fortum in September 2021, almost six months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Danish Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen has previously said he thinks the Finnish government should stop the legal case, and called for Rasmussen or Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to renew discussions with Finland on that basis.

In a written comment, Fortum told DR it did not agree with the outline of the situation given by Vestas.