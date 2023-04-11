Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to miss coronation of King Charles

Advertisement

The Queen is scheduled to return to public duty on April 16th, her 83rd birthday, following a period of convalescence after a back operation in February.

But she will not be present at the coronation around three weeks later because of her ongoing recovery, the palace press office confirmed to news wire Ritzau.

The Danish Crown Prince couple, Frederik and Mary, will represent the Danish royal family at King Charles’ coronation.

Queen Margrethe, Europe’s longest reigning monarch, underwent a “major” back operation on February 22nd at Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

The exact nature of the operation has not been specified. The Queen underwent a lumbar canal operation 20 years ago.

Crown Prince Frederik took over from the Queen on official regent duties during her absence.

She is scheduled to appear on the balconies at Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen at 12pm on April 16th, in a return of her popular birthday tradition.

But she has cancelled other activities, including a custom-packed summer cruise in Denmark which would have included a visit to Baltic Sea island Bornholm. The cruise was postponed until 2024.

“The Queen’s rehabilitation after the operation is going well but the rehabilitation process will continue to be spread out over a long time,” the palace said when the summer trip was cancelled.

Her official programme will “as a result of this, now reflect a lower level of activity than usual,” it said.