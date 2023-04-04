Read news from:
HEALTH

Denmark’s Conservatives in favour of reducing minimum abortion age

The Danish Conservative party supports reducing the age at which young women have the right to free abortion from 18 to 15.

Published: 4 April 2023 12:50 CEST
Danish Conservative party health spokesperson Per Larsen says he agrees with experts who think the minimum age for free abortion should be reduced from 18 to 15. File photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix

This means that girls aged between 15 and 18 would be able to access an abortion through the health services without the involvement of their parents or guardians.

After a number of specialists told newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad they believed Denmark’s minimum age for abortion should be reduced, the Conservatives said they agree.

“My initial stance is that that we have a sexual age of consent of 15 years and that of course involves being able to get pregnant,” party health spokesperson Per Larsen said.

“And 15-year-olds also have the option of using contraception – the contraceptive pill and other things – and I therefore thing it is obvious that you should have the option of an abortion if you have an unwanted pregnancy,” he said. 

Currently, a person aged 15-17 needs permission from their parents or guardians to have an abortion, apart from in some special circumstances where exceptions can be granted.

In 2021, a total of 30 requests for abortions without parental approval were considered by Denmark’s five regional health authorities, according to a report from the appeals board Abortankenævnet, reported by Kristeligt Dagblad.

Three of the 30 requests were refused.

Parliament has on two previous occasions considered whether to reduce the minimum legal age for abortion, according to the newspaper.

But the minimum age has not changed since the free right to abortion was introduced in 1973, when Denmark became one of the first countries in the world to allow it.

A consultant psychiatrist and professor in medical female sexual health told Kristeligt Dagblad that “time has left behind” Denmark’s abortion rules.

“We have laws which do not take into account that young people today are more mature and are more likely to be in sexual relatinships than in the past,” the researcher, Birgit Petersson, said.

The Danish Council of Ethics (Det Etiske Råd) has signalled it intends this year to update its stated position on Denmark’s abortion rules.

The Council is expected to say that it supports a change to the current limit of 12 weeks for free abortion. Specialists have argued that the limit should be between 18 and 22 weeks, similar to other countries in the Nordic region.

In Sweden, free abortion is allowed until week 18 of pregnancy. In Iceland it is permitted up to 22 weeks.

Why do Danes live longer than most of their European counterparts?

Danes have experienced one of the biggest increases in life expectancy in Europe over the past two decades, according to figures from the European statistical office Eurostat, analysed by Sampension.

Published: 2 April 2023 08:35 CEST
From 2002 to 2021, a newborn’s life expectancy in the European Union (EU) increased by 2.5 years – from 77.6 to 80.1 years.

In the same period, the life expectancy for a newborn in Denmark increased by 4.4 years – from 77.1 to 81.5 years.

Among the 34 European countries, only Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein have had a greater increase in life expectancy than Denmark in the period.

“Danes’ life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades and, therefore, more than that of most other Europeans. The development is linked to a number of factors – including generally improved public health here at home.

“At the same time, life expectancy in Denmark has not been affected to the same extent by the coronavirus pandemic as in most of Europe, which also plays a role,” Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of market and customer advice at Sampension, noted.

Differences between women and men

Women live slightly longer on average than men. But the figures from Eurostat show that life expectancy has increased more among men than women in recent decades.

Among Danish men, life expectancy has increased by 4.8 years from 2002 to 2021. The increase among Danish women has been 3.9 years.

“Women generally live longer than men, and this applies both in Denmark and in other countries… And if we look at developments here at home, the difference between men’s and women’s life expectancy is now the smallest in over 60 years,” Lindkvist added.

The fact that Denmark experiences a greater increase in life expectancy than other countries does not mean that the Danes live the longest.

In Sweden and Norway, people live longer, but the increase in life expectancy there has not been as significant as in Denmark.

Life expectancy in Sweden has increased by 3.1 years from 80 years in 2002 to 83.1 years in 2021. In Norway, the increase in the same period has been 4.2 years – from 79 to 83.2 years.

