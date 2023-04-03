Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HIGHER EDUCATION

What are Denmark’s new work permit rules for foreign students who have graduated?

From April 1st, new rules relating to work and residence permits came into effect for international students who have completed their studies in Denmark.

Published: 3 April 2023 15:58 CEST
What are Denmark's new work permit rules for foreign students who have graduated?
New rules are designed to give foreign students more flexibility to find work after graduating from Danish universities. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

The Danish parliament last month voted to ease some work permit requirements, in a move designed to make it easier to for companies to hire internationally.

While the bill eases rules on a number of work permit application schemes, it also changes rules for foreign students who have completed their studies in Denmark and want to stay on in the country to look for a professional role.

The residence permit issued to international students for job seeking after completing a higher education or PhD programme in Denmark has been extended to three years, from the previous six months.

The rule change applies to students who have completed and been awarded a Danish Professional Bachelor’s (vocational), Bachelor’s, Master’s degree or PhD degree.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) now automatically grants a three-year job seeking period along with study permits, providing the student’s passport has sufficient validity.

Students can therefore apply for the new, longer job seeking period if they were previously granted a six-month period. They can also apply after completing their studies in Denmark, or if their residence permit has a shorter validity due to the expiry date of their passport.

The application portal can be found on SIRI’s website.

Students whose study programmes do not fall into one of the four categories listed above may still be able to get a shorter, six-month job seeking permit. This includes educational programmes not approved by a Danish state authority but that instead have an advisory statement by the Danish Evaluation Institute (EVA).

The application portal can be found on SIRI’s website.

Holders of either job seeking permit can work for 20 hours a week and full time in June, July and August while still enrolled in their studies.

Students who hold the three-year permit can apply for a work permit without limitations if they are offered a job,in which they must work more hours than allowed by the limited work permit.

There are certain conditions attached to the permits: You must not give up your Danish address or stay abroad for longer than 6 successive months, and the permit does not allow you to work in other Schengen countries, although you can stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. 

An older scheme, the Establishment Card, allowed the graduated student to stay in Denmark for the period of time the permit is valid, to enable them to apply for jobs and establish themselves on the labour market.

The Establishment Card is abolished as a scheme under the new rules, but existing holders can still apply to have their cards extended under the old rules.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

How foreign researchers in Denmark can pay a reduced tax rate

Foreign residents who are hired as researchers or highly paid employees in Denmark can be offered the option to be taxed under a special reduced rate for a limited period.

Published: 3 April 2023 13:18 CEST
How foreign researchers in Denmark can pay a reduced tax rate

Researchers or highly paid employees from outside of Denmark who are hired by Danish companies or educational institutions can choose to pay a lower tax rate for a limited number of years under a scheme known as the Tax Scheme for Researchers.

Under this scheme, the tax rate paid by the researcher (or employee) is 32.84 percent for a period of 7 years (or 84 months).

The 32.84 percent rate, which is comprised of a gross tax rate of 27 percent plus labour market contributions, is significantly lower than the regular Danish income tax rate, which is around 45 percent for the average income but can range from 38 percent to 52 percent, depending on the various tax rates and subsidies that might be applicable under individual circumstances.

READ ALSO: Does Denmark really have the highest tax in the world?

People who pay tax under the Tax Scheme for Researchers are not eligible for any subsidies that can apply for regular taxpayers, for example deductions for commuting or pensions contributions.

Both the employer and the employee have to fulfil set criteria to be eligible for the tax scheme.

Staff who are nationals of non-EU countries must also be approved for a Danish residence and work permit. The procedure for this is separate to the tax scheme and is processed by the Danish Agency for Immigration and Recruitment (SIRI).

A number of schemes are available through which researchers and highly skilled employees can apply for a Danish work permit. These included (but aren’t limited to) the Fast Track Scheme and the Residence permit for researchers.

READ ALSO:

Researchers

Researchers cannot qualify for the scheme if they have been liable to pay tax in Denmark (either full or partial tax) within the last 10 years. However, a limited amount of guest lecturing restricted to a 12-month period can be accepted.

They must also move to Denmark no more than a month before taking up their research position.

Researchers’ qualifications must be approved by a public research institution or Denmark’s Independent Research Fund (Danmarks Frie Forskningsråd).

Finally, the researcher must actually be involved in research as part of their role in Denmark.

Highly paid employees

As with researchers, people who want to opt for the Tax Scheme for Researchers as a highly paid employee must not have been liable to pay tax in Denmark (either full or partial tax) within the last 10 years. They may not be tax liable in Denmark before they begin the job for which they want to pay tax under the Tax Scheme for Researchers.

They must also move to Denmark no more than a month before taking up their research position, the same rule that is applicable for those in research jobs.

They are also barred from having a prior senior role in the company which hires them in Denmark: they are ineligible for the tax scheme if they have been directly or indirectly involved in the management or control of the business within the last five years.

Their average monthly salary (as of 2023) must be at least 72,500 kroner after deduction of contributions to Denmark’s labour market pension fund (ATP), an obligatory tax.

The 7 years or 84 months can be distributed among different work periods, but the criteria for the scheme must be fulfilled again if the researcher or employee changes contract (for example, by changing employer).

You can read about the scheme and access the application forms on the website of Denmark’s tax authority Skat.

More general information about the scheme can be found here.

SHOW COMMENTS