HIGHER EDUCATION
What are Denmark’s new work permit rules for foreign students who have graduated?
From April 1st, new rules relating to work and residence permits came into effect for international students who have completed their studies in Denmark.
Published: 3 April 2023 15:58 CEST
New rules are designed to give foreign students more flexibility to find work after graduating from Danish universities. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
TAXES
How foreign researchers in Denmark can pay a reduced tax rate
Foreign residents who are hired as researchers or highly paid employees in Denmark can be offered the option to be taxed under a special reduced rate for a limited period.
Published: 3 April 2023 13:18 CEST
