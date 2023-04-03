Read news from:
How to plan a smooth journey across Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge this Easter

The Easter holidays mean extra traffic on Danish motorways, not least on the Great Belt Bridge, the link between the eastern and western halves of the country. Here’s how to plan a smooth journey this Easter.

Published: 3 April 2023 12:00 CEST
Avoiding peak times and registering for automatic toll payment can help you save time queuing on the Great Belt Bridge this Easter. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Traffic forecasts for the upcoming Easter public holidays predict that the busiest day of the period will comfortably be Maundy Thursday (April 6th), according to Sund&Bælt, the company which operates the Great Belt Bridge (Storebæltsbroen, to use its Danish name).

Most drivers will cross the bridge between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, the first of the three weekday public holidays over Easter.

As well as Maundy Thursday, Good Friday (April 7th) and Easter Monday (April 10th) are public holidays.

Both Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are also expected to be busy on the bridge, with motorists returning home from Easter trips. On these days, the heaviest traffic is forecast between 12pm and 4pm.

Toll booths on the bridge will be given additional staff for the periods during which peak traffic is expected, Sund&Bælt says. However, they may still be some additional queuing at these times.

Queuing time can be reduced by registering for automatic payment, given that queues for the card and cash payment lanes are generally longer.

There are two ways drivers can use the green “Ekspres” toll lanes on the bridge. One is by using a card key called a “bizz” which registers a crossing and then automatically draws payment from a linked bank card.

The other is by registering your vehicle for number plate detection. This way, the toll gate reads the number plate on your car and charges your card, pre-registered to the number plate.

The advantage of using bizz compared to number plate registration is that it can be used in multiple vehicles.

Motorists can register for either option (and check details such as payment card information are up to date) here.

Sund&Bælt advises ensuring your number plates are clean before setting off. Some weather conditions – particularly rain – can make it more difficult for the machines to read them.

If your number plate is not read, the barrier will not go up. You will then be able to speak to a member of staff who can register your number plate manually.

Even if you are able to use the “Ekspres” automatic payment lanes, there is still likely to be queuing at the busiest times, according to the manager of Sund&Bælt’s toll facility Jens Kjær Nielsen.

“It’s very difficult to avoid when many people travel at the same time,” he said in a press release.

TRAVEL NEWS

Everything you need to know about travel to, from and around Denmark this Easter

Whether you're driving to the in-laws in northern Jutland, taking the train, or flying to your family elsewhere in the world, here's everything we know about travel to, from, or around Denmark this Easter.

Published: 27 March 2023 17:25 CEST
Updated: 1 April 2023 06:03 CEST
Everything you need to know about travel to, from and around Denmark this Easter

Track work between Copenhagen and Odense 

From 11pm on Maundy Thursday (April 6th) till midnight on Easter Sunday (April 9th) there are replacement buses on the line between Copenhagen and Odense, as Denmark’s track operator Banedanmark carries out renovation work on the tracks. 

Express InterCity trains between Copenhagen and Aalborg and Esbjerg will also no longer stop in Valby, Ny Ellebjerg or Køge Nord from March 31st until April 10th.

From Easter Monday until April 29th, the InterCity InterCityLyn+ to Aarhus is suspended, with travellers instead advised to take the PendlerLyn during rush hour. 

You can find the details of the disruptions between Copenhagen and Slagelse here, and between Slagelse and Odense here

Check your journey on DSB’s Rejseplaner web app for the latest information. 

Roads 

The Danish Road Directorate warned in its Easter traffic forecast of heavy traffic on Friday March 31st, particularly during the evening rush hour, when normal commuting traffic in and out of Copenhagen will be made even worse by people travelling to visit relatives over Easter.

Traffic is also expected to be heavier than usual on Saturday April 1st, Wednesday April 5th, and Thursday, April 6th.

The directorate expects return trips to Copenhagen after Easter Sunday on April 10th to be spread over several days, reducing the risk of traffic problems.  

It expects particularly heavy traffic on the E20 between Copenhagen, Odense and Esbjerg on the Jutland coast, and also on the E45 between Kolding and the German border at Padborg.

The coastal roads where many Danes have summer houses are also likely to be affected, with the directorate warning of traffic on national road 11 on the west coast of Jutland between Ribe and Ringkøbing, national road 16 between Hillerød on the outskirts of Copenhagen and northern Zealand, and national road 21 between Copenhagen and the Sjællands Odde peninsular in northwest Zealand. 

Here are the roads where heavy traffic is expected. 

Source: Danish Roads Directorate

Air 

While there are no strikes planned at Danish airports or among staff at the airlines servicing them, anyone flying to Spain, Germany, Italy, or the UK’s Heathrow airport should check to make sure that their flight is not going to be disrupted. 

Between now and April 13th, ground services and cargo handling unions in Spain working for Swissport are mounting 24-hour walkouts every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. 

This will impact most Spanish airports, including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Reus, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Málaga, Almería, Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur airports. It is not yet clear which flights will be affected. 

The German transport unions Ver.di and EVG mounted a 24-hour mega strike on March 27th and have threatened further strikes around Easter if they do not get a better pay offer from transport operators. 

Those flying to Italy should keep in mind that air traffic controllers working for the company Enav are planning to strike from 1pm to 5pm on April 2nd. 

READ ALSO: Calendar of the transport strikes expected in Italy this spring

Finally, 1,400 security guards at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport plan to hold rolling strikes for 10 days from March 31st until April 9th, threatening “huge disruption and delays… throughout Easter.”

Heathrow’s management have said that they aim to keep the airport “open and operational despite unnecessary threats of strike action by Unite”.

