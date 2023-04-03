For members
How to plan a smooth journey across Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge this Easter
The Easter holidays mean extra traffic on Danish motorways, not least on the Great Belt Bridge, the link between the eastern and western halves of the country. Here’s how to plan a smooth journey this Easter.
Published: 3 April 2023 12:00 CEST
Avoiding peak times and registering for automatic toll payment can help you save time queuing on the Great Belt Bridge this Easter. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Everything you need to know about travel to, from and around Denmark this Easter
Whether you're driving to the in-laws in northern Jutland, taking the train, or flying to your family elsewhere in the world, here's everything we know about travel to, from, or around Denmark this Easter.
Published: 27 March 2023 17:25 CEST
Updated: 1 April 2023 06:03 CEST
