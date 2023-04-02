Read news from:
Why are Danes living longer than most of their European counterparts?

Danes have experienced one of the biggest increases in life expectancy in Europe over the past two decades, according to figures from the European statistical office Eurostat, analysed by Sampension.

Published: 2 April 2023 08:35 CEST
Grandmother
Among Danish men, life expectancy has increased by 4.8 years from 2002 to 2021. The increase among Danish women has been 3.9 years. Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash

From 2002 to 2021, a newborn’s life expectancy in the European Union (EU) increased by 2.5 years – from 77.6 to 80.1 years.

In the same period, the life expectancy for a newborn in Denmark increased by 4.4 years – from 77.1 to 81.5 years.

Among the 34 European countries, only Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein have had a greater increase in life expectancy than Denmark in the period.

“Danes’ life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades and, therefore, more than that of most other Europeans. The development is linked to a number of factors – including generally improved public health here at home.

“At the same time, life expectancy in Denmark has not been affected to the same extent by the coronavirus pandemic as in most of Europe, which also plays a role,” Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of market and customer advice at Sampension, noted.

Differences between women and men

Women live slightly longer on average than men. But the figures from Eurostat show that life expectancy has increased more among men than women in recent decades.

Among Danish men, life expectancy has increased by 4.8 years from 2002 to 2021. The increase among Danish women has been 3.9 years.

“Women generally live longer than men, and this applies both in Denmark and in other countries… And if we look at developments here at home, the difference between men’s and women’s life expectancy is now the smallest in over 60 years,” Lindkvist added.

The fact that Denmark experiences a greater increase in life expectancy than other countries does not mean that the Danes live the longest.

In Sweden and Norway, people live longer, but the increase in life expectancy there has not been as significant as in Denmark.

Life expectancy in Sweden has increased by 3.1 years from 80 years in 2002 to 83.1 years in 2021. In Norway, the increase in the same period has been 4.2 years – from 79 to 83.2 years.

Denmark extends limit on medicine prices in response to inflation

Denmark’s health ministry has agreed with regional health boards and the representative body for the country’s pharmaceutical industry to limit the price on medicines for the next two years.

Published: 31 March 2023 17:03 CEST
The agreement means an upper limit will be placed on the price paid by users of the health system subsidy-eligible prescription medicine, as well as for medicines used at hospitals.

The deal is a two-year extension of an existing arrangement. Its purpose is to ensure medicine prices are predictable as well as to contain rising prices due to inflation.

Specifically, the hospital medicine aspect of the agreement means that medicines at hospitals will become 2.2 percent cheaper from January 1st next year. The limit will run until the end of 2024.

For subsidy-eligible prescriptions purchased at pharmacies, prices are now frozen until September 30th 2025.

“In a time with high increases in consumer prices, I’m very pleased that we are keeping the cost of pharmacy medicines stable for the next two years and even reducing the list prices of hospital medicine,” Health Minister Sophie Løhde said in a health ministry statement.

Hospital medicine or sygehusmedicin in Danish is medicine purchased by hospitals for use in hospital treatments of both inpatients and outpatients.

Medicines that are eligible for subsidies must be purchased at pharmacies and prescribed by a doctor or dentist.

Denmark’s public health system provides for subsidies for most types of medicine, which means you are likely to be eligible for the subsidy if you have a Danish public health insurance card (sygesikringskort, the yellow card issued with your CPR [personal registration] number, name and address and GP’s details).

The Ministry of Health, Regional health boards and the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Lægemiddelindustriforeningen, Lif) have had an arrangement in place to control prices of pharmacy medicines for end users dating back to 2006.

In the past, agreements have adjusted the limits upwards in line with general price and wage trends. However, the last three agreements, since 2014, have maintained existing prices.

