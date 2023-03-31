Denmark launches website in English mapping country’s bike routes

Denmark’s national bicycle routes have been given a dedicated website, ruter.dk, available in English as well as German and Danish.

The 11 major cycling routes across the country are mapped out in detail with tips for planning a cycling holiday, attractions along the routes and practical details such as distances, time needed to cover the route, accommodation information and locations for filling up on food and drink.

Each route is also broken down into smaller sections for shorter trips. Each element includes a map that is downloadable as a .gpx file.

The resource was developed in response to an increasing interest in Denmark as a cycling holiday destination, the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said in a press statement.

The national bicycle routes, developed in the 1990s, a cohesive network of holiday-oriented bicycle routes which span Denmark.

“There are almost 5,000 kilometres of national bicycle routes in Denmark and they give plenty of opportunity to create good cycling holiday memories,” Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said in the statement.

“Now it is even easier to discover the routes from home and plan your trip according to your needs. It’s a practical and easy way to understand the bicycle routes, not least for tourists who experience Denmark from the saddle,” he said.

With its English-language version, the new resource could benefit foreigners based in Denmark who want to plan cycling days out locally or longer trips to other parts of the country.

Its German-language version has arguably even more potential for the Danish tourism industry, with almost one in two cycling tourists in Denmark hailing from Germany according to Jesper Pørksen, director of the Danish Cycling Tourism association.

Several of the 11 Danish national routes are also part of a broader European network of long distance cycle routes, the EuroVelo routes.