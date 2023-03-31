Read news from:
Denmark launches website in English mapping country’s bike routes

Cycling nation Denmark has launched a new resource for two-wheeled tourists mapping out the long-distance bicycle routes that crisscross the country.

Published: 31 March 2023 17:50 CEST
A new resource in English and German makes it easier to plan a cycling holiday in Denmark. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s national bicycle routes have been given a dedicated website, ruter.dk, available in English as well as German and Danish.

The 11 major cycling routes across the country are mapped out in detail with tips for planning a cycling holiday, attractions along the routes and practical details such as distances, time needed to cover the route, accommodation information and locations for filling up on food and drink.

Each route is also broken down into smaller sections for shorter trips. Each element includes a map that is downloadable as a .gpx file.

The resource was developed in response to an increasing interest in Denmark as a cycling holiday destination, the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said in a press statement.

The national bicycle routes, developed in the 1990s, a cohesive network of holiday-oriented bicycle routes which span Denmark.

“There are almost 5,000 kilometres of national bicycle routes in Denmark and they give plenty of opportunity to create good cycling holiday memories,” Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said in the statement.

“Now it is even easier to discover the routes from home and plan your trip according to your needs. It’s a practical and easy way to understand the bicycle routes, not least for tourists who experience Denmark from the saddle,” he said.

With its English-language version, the new resource could benefit foreigners based in Denmark who want to plan cycling days out locally or longer trips to other parts of the country.

Its German-language version has arguably even more potential for the Danish tourism industry, with almost one in two cycling tourists in Denmark hailing from Germany according to Jesper Pørksen, director of the Danish Cycling Tourism association.

Several of the 11 Danish national routes are also part of a broader European network of long distance cycle routes, the EuroVelo routes.

Denmark’s wooden forest trolls in new global treasure hunt

A Danish artist famous for his towering wooden trolls sent fans on a worldwide quest Monday to find his latest creation.

Published: 28 March 2023 11:52 CEST
Thomas Dambo has created a complex treasure hunt to find “Moon Mother”, his 100th troll sculpture, who he said has “crawled into the most secret spot in
the forest” to give birth.

His giant figures inspired by Scandinavian folk tales are often located off the beaten track to tempt children and adults to venture out into nature, and
to show what you can do with recycled materials.

To find “Moon Mother”, fans will have to piece together codes placed near his existing trolls across the world.

“I decided to make a super secret one and make it an intricate treasure hunt that leads you around all the other ones I’ve made through the years,”
Dambo told AFP.

His giant troll sculptures are dotted around the globe from a German forest to a South Korean mountain. But most are in the United States and his native
Denmark.

The former graffiti artist and rapper dedicated himself to epic “trolling” back in 2014, after making his first two trolls for a music festival.
  
His sculptures have been visited by about 10 million people, he said. Each is unique, with its own name, design and personality.

Not all are still standing — Hurricane Maria in 2017 claimed a troll called “Hector Protector” in Puerto Rico.

“In all of Scandinavia, we have trolls in our mythology and in our folklore,” said Dambo of the ugly mythological creatures that are said to live
under bridges.

“I grew up with many different fairy tales.”

Almost all of the Copenhagen-based artist’s trolls can be found using an online “Troll Map”. But fans looking for his latest will have to use QR codes
placed on metal plaques next to his other 99 creations and enter them on the online map.

Once fans have found all the codes — something that will require collective effort — a riddle will reveal the location of the new troll.

“It’s a little bit cryptical, a little bit hard,” Dambo admitted.
  
An AFP reporter was driven in a car with blacked-out windows to a secret location to see “Moon Mother” taking shape recently.

Members of Dambo’s team carefully attached long wooden branches to the six-metre-tall sculpture to create the troll’s flowing hair.

“We’re going for a wild, untamed hairstyle,” one worker smiled.

Dambo went to extreme lengths to keep the site a secret, not telling his own team the exact location until the final stages and using different paths
every day so as not to leave tracks.

His works are made almost entirely of recycled materials.

The face of “Moon Mother”, for instance, is made from oak scraps from a Danish flooring company.

“I like to build all my things out of trash because I think that trash is a treasure,” he Dambo said.

He said he hoped his art “can be a part of the movement that shows people that trash is not disgusting and it’s not worthless.

“It’s something that has the value to bring thousands of people out to find it as a treasure.”

