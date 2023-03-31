Read news from:
Austria
NORD STREAM

Danish agency received 14 reports of drones after Nord Stream explosions

Denmark’s Energy Agency received 16 reports of drone and ship activity at energy facilities on or under the sea in the weeks after the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Published: 31 March 2023 13:58 CEST
Gas escaping from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline on September 27th 2022. File photo: Forsvaret/Ritzau Scanpix

The information on the reports was revealed by newspaper Børsen based on an access to information request with the Energy Agency.

Drone sightings accounted for 14 of the 16 reports with the remaining two relating to ships. In the corresponding period in 2021, the agency received zero reports.

The National Police (Rigspolitiet) stated in September and October that it had received reports of drone activity near gas fields in the Baltic Sea.

Cyber security and maritime infrastructure expert Tobias Liebetrau of the University of Copenhagen told Børsen that it is impossible to say whether the apparent spike in sightings represents increased activity or increased alert in the area.

“Nord Stream showed us that, whoever was behind it, someone has the intention of destructively attacking energy infrastructure. With that in mind, it’s important to take it seriously,” he said.

“This is not synonymous with as soon as you see a drone, it has some explosives mounted or is on its way to an oil platform, but it is a threat we should take seriously. Not least because of Denmark’s involvement in the war in Ukraine,” he said.

The reports made to the agency came from a variety of sources including members of the public, authorities and businesses, the expert pointed out. It should also be noted that the drones themselves could belong to either private individuals, businesses or Danish authorities.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes reporting that they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two in the Swedish one.

Investigations later showed the pipelines were ruptured by underwater explosives, but it remains uncertain who was behind the explosions.

READ ALSO: Six months on, what do we know about the Nord Stream blasts?

NORD STREAM

Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark has recovered a cylindrical object spotted near the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency announced Wednesday, adding it was a "smoke buoy".

Published: 30 March 2023 08:38 CEST
The energy agency said in a statement that the object had been recovered at a depth of 73 metres and that a “representative of the owner, Nord
Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage.”

According to the agency, the recovery was completed on March 28th.

“Investigations indicate that the object is an empty maritime smoke buoy, which is used for visual marking,” it said in a statement, adding that “the
object does not pose a safety risk.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed experts believe that it could be a signal antenna to activate an explosive in that part of the pipeline.

Nearly six months after the explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it is still a mystery who was responsible for the underwater
sabotage, despite criminal investigations in the countries bordering the damaged part of the pipeline — Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

Russian energy giant Gazprom holds a majority stake in the twin pipelines, with the rest owned by German, Dutch and French companies.

German prosecutors said earlier this month that, in January, investigators searched a ship suspected of having transported explosives used in the blasts.

Confirmation of the searches came after the New York Times reported that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating that a “pro-Ukrainian group”
was responsible for the sabotage.

The Ukrainian government denied involvement in the action, while the Kremlin rejected the Times report as a “diversion”.

READ ALSO: Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

