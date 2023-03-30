Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ANIMALS

Why Copenhagen Zoo is trying new tactics to ignite panda romance

Concerned that its two pandas are slow to breed, Copenhagen Zoo has begun a new strategy to encourage mating -- giving the prospective couple more time to get to know each other.

Published: 30 March 2023 08:49 CEST
Why Copenhagen Zoo is trying new tactics to ignite panda romance
A panda eating bamboo in its enclosure at Copenhagen Zoo. After three unfruitful years, Copenhagen Zoo has put its two pandas in the same enclosure earlier in the season hoping for them to eventually mate. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

The Danish capital’s zoo decided to put the bears in the same enclosure a month earlier than usual so they can get acquainted while temperatures remain
cooler, so they don’t bicker when the mating season begins.

“This year’s panda date is under way,” the zoo wrote on its website.

The zoo also published images showing the pandas keeping a respectful distance and mostly glaring at each other, showing “there’s not exactly love
in the air (yet).”

On loan from China for 15 years, Mao Sun and Xing Er arrived in Copenhagen in spring 2019 and since then all attempts to breed have been unsuccessful.

“We are trying an approach that has been successful with our polar bears and brown bears, we are putting them together now, even though Mao Sun will
not be ready for several weeks,” veterinarian Mads Frost Bertelsen said in a statement.
  
Normally the pandas are only given a warm-up period of two to three days, and zoo officials hope their new strategy will allow the animals to get to
know each other again, bicker and let out resentment before the window for passion closes.

“Pandas live alone and are not very keen on the company of others. Except, that is, for the few days a year when the female is in heat,” Frost Bertelsen
said.

“Therefore, the first few days they are together can end up in some serious fights,” the veterinarian added.

Reproduction among pandas is particularly difficult in captivity. Females are only fertile for 24 to 36 hours in the spring, according to the conservation organisation Pandas International.

“The problem is that they don’t really know what to do and they only have that one time a year to practise,” Frost Bertelsen said.

“In our experience they have had difficulty being synchronised. When the female was doing her thing, the male was busy with something else — and vice
versa.”

According to Pandas International, the panda population currently stands at 1,864 worldwide, with around 600 in captivity around the world.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ANIMALS

Three lions from Ukrainian zoo evacuated to Denmark

Three female lions who were evacuated from a zoo in Ukraine have arrived at Knuthenborg Safari Park on Danish island Lolland.

Published: 2 January 2023 13:37 CET
Three lions from Ukrainian zoo evacuated to Denmark

The lions, named Simba, Ploy and Vee, were rescued from a zoo inside a conflict zone in Ukraine in August, charity Animal Protection Denmark (Dyrenes Beskyttelse) said in a statement on Monday.

They were transported to the Danish animal park just before Christmas.

After being removed from Feldman Ecopark in Donetsk in Ukraine in August, the lions were kept in Poland for a while before being moved to Denmark.

The war in Ukraine was the reason for their evacuation.

“We are very pleased this was possible. The small zoo (in Ukraine) was in a warzone and the lions were at risk of malnutrition,” Animal Protection Denmark biologist Anne Sofie Meilvang said.

“Evacuation of large predatory animals like this is complicated and risky for those involved, local animal lovers and soldiers. After this, the task of coordination began to get them out of Ukraine and to new homes,” she said.

The three female lions are set to be given their own enclosure at the Danish safari park.

Knuthenborg has one of Europe’s largest tiger enclosures, Tigerskoven or “The Tiger Forest”.

SHOW COMMENTS