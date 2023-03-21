For members
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the day’s news on Tuesday
Danish extremist barred from UK, Islamic State sisters lose case against Denmark, Denmark only second happiest country, and home sales in Denmark at lowest level since 2013.
Published: 21 March 2023 08:03 CET
The town of Derek in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria. The Al-Roj prison camp, where several Danish citizens and former Danish citizens are held, is nearby. Photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix
