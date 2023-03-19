For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
'Arne' pension cheaper than feared, police claim Christiania residents sell cannabis, super hospital opens, and a rainy week on the way. Here's some of the news from Denmark on Monday.
Published: 20 March 2023 07:32 CET
Police accuse many people living in the hippy enclave of Christiania of selling cannabis in the area's open drugs market. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Denmark's sexual consent law 'working as intended', new national conservative party woos Aalborg councillor, central bank raises rate by 0.5 percent, and Denmark's puppy boom is at an end. Here's some of the news on Friday.
Published: 17 March 2023 07:53 CET
