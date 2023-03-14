Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday

Russia shares Denmark's Nord Stream letters, foreign minister's son moves to father's party, tax agency to contact millions of people, and Denmark to launch digital alarm system. Here's some of the day's news.

Published: 14 March 2023 08:23 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday
Dmitry Polyanskiy Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said that publishing the correspondence would show that Russia was not being provided with information on the investigation. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Russia shares Nord Stream correspondence with Denmark at the UN

The head of the Russian UN mission says that correspondence between Russia and Denmark is now shared with the UN.

Russia has shared correspondence with Denmark, Germany and Sweden about the investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 with the UN Security Council.

“We have sent a copy of our correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany about their national investigation to the UN Security Council and General Assembly,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, the head of Russia’s UN mission, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, according to the state-owned Russian news agency Tass. 

“It is part of the effort to get a UN resolution to secure a UN-led international commission to look into the sabotage against Nord Stream. The documents make it possible for our colleagues at the UN to see that claims that these countries are informing us about their investigation are untrue.”

Danish vocab: usand – untrue

Danish Foreign Minister’s son changes parties to Moderates

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen, the son of Denmark’s foreign minister, has changed parties from the Liberal Party to the Moderates, the party his father founded ahead of last year’s election. 

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen is an EU politician and a council in member for Denmark’s Capital Region. 

“I’m now looking forward to throwing myself into the work of forming the Moderates’ EU policies, together with many other great people,” Rasmussen wrote on Facebook. 

Danish vocab: at skifte ud med – to exchange something for

Danish tax authorities to contact millions of taxpayers over returns

The Danish Tax Agency will contact a large number of people asking them to fill out missing information or correct possible errors on their returns, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

That comes after annual tax returns — which can be updated and corrected by taxpayers until May — were released on Monday.

“When we write to so many Danes, it’s because we can see there is missing information, or that there is something the member of the public should check after making a change to their tax return,” the agency’s deputy director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

Messages and mails will be individually tailored to their recipients to a higher degree than in the past, he said.

“We want to reach individuals as precisely as possible so there will be fewer messages [but] suited to that individual, so we can help as well as possible,” Mikkelsen said.

Danish vocab: at skræddersy – to tailor 

Danish authorities can send sirens to phones with new alert system

A new digital warning system takes effect in Denmark from April.

Each May, Denmark tests the physical sirens that authorities can use to warn the population if there is an emergency situation.

That system will next month be supplemented by a digital version that will enable Danish authorities to send siren sounds and warning messages to smartphones, broadcaster DR reports.

With the new system, which is named S!RENEN, authorities will be able to send emergency messages to all phones within a selected local, regional or national area without those phones needing any specific apps to receive them.

“With this system we have a way to send out warnings that goes straight to the individual’s mobile phone and as well as being able to hear the physical sirens, the message will state what’s happened,” director of the Danish Fire Services (Beredskabsstyrelsen) Laila Reenberg told broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: et digitalt varslingssystem – a digital alarm system

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Former leader of scandal-hit New Right party to return, detectorist finds on display at National Museum, and SSI director warns of future pandemics. Here's some of the news on Monday.

Published: 13 March 2023 08:00 CET
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Former leader of scandal-hit New Right party plans to return

Pernille Vermund, the co-founder and former leader of the New Right (Nye Borgerlige) party has announced plans to stand for election once again as party chairman with the hope of leading the party in the next general election. 

In January, Vermund announced that she would not stand for the far-right party in the next general election (likely in 2026), and would resign as leader of the far-right party.

Lars Boje Mathiesen then took over as new party leader on February 7th, only to be fired at the end of March after it emerged that he asked for 350,000 kroner to be transferred from party accounts to his own private account. 

“I am not stepping up again to be a career politician, but when duty calls, you step up,” Vermund told the broadcaster TV2 on Monday morning. “That’s how I was raised and that’s what I am doing now.” 

Danish vocab: når pligten kalder – when duty calls

Amateur treasure hunters’ gems go on display at Denmark’s National Museum

They may be derided elsewhere but in Denmark, hobby archaeologists who hunt treasures with metal detectors are such an asset that the National Museum has dedicated an entire exhibit to their finds.

“What they save now means the world for what we can do in the future and how we can build our museums,” exhibit curator Line Bjerg told AFP. “What they do really matters.”

In Denmark’s muddy soil, if objects “are not saved, then they are lost to history”, she added.

In three rooms on the museum’s bottom floor, visitors can learn about “detectorists” and admire some of their discoveries, including rings, necklaces and gold coins, all marked with the name of their finder.

SSI director warns of more pandemics in future

Henrik Ullum, director of Denmark’s SSI infectious diseases agency, has warned that the world is likely to see more global pandemics in the future, in an interview with the Poltiken newspaper held to mark the three-year anniversary of Denmark’s first lockdown. 

“We can in no way breathe a sigh of relief, even though we have put covid-19 behind us for a long time,” he said. “We saw with coronavirus how rapidly it spread from China to the rest of the world via plane passengers. In the old days, it could take many years for new diseases to spread, because man did not travel across the globe. It is different now.”

While he wouldn’t set a date for the next pandemic, he warned that rising temperatures, war, refugees, and modern industrial farming all came together to increase the risks. 

Danish vocab:  i fremtiden – in the future

Thousands queue online to access Danish tax returns

Over 77,000 people were on Friday morning waiting online to access their Danish tax returns – and find out whether they will receive a rebate from the tax agency.

At one point, the queue became so long that the Danish tax authority, Skat, paused the queue system to prevent it from growing further.

A message on the Skat.dk website read that “you cannot access” the portal.

“We apologise and will correct the error as quickly as possible. Leave the queue and log in again later,” the message read.

Danish vocab: en hjemmeside – a homepage

SHOW COMMENTS