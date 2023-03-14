Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday

Russia shares Nord Stream correspondence with Denmark at the UN

The head of the Russian UN mission says that correspondence between Russia and Denmark is now shared with the UN.

Russia has shared correspondence with Denmark, Germany and Sweden about the investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 with the UN Security Council.

“We have sent a copy of our correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany about their national investigation to the UN Security Council and General Assembly,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, the head of Russia’s UN mission, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, according to the state-owned Russian news agency Tass.

“It is part of the effort to get a UN resolution to secure a UN-led international commission to look into the sabotage against Nord Stream. The documents make it possible for our colleagues at the UN to see that claims that these countries are informing us about their investigation are untrue.”

Danish vocab: usand – untrue

Danish Foreign Minister’s son changes parties to Moderates

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen, the son of Denmark’s foreign minister, has changed parties from the Liberal Party to the Moderates, the party his father founded ahead of last year’s election.

Bergur Løkke Rasmussen is an EU politician and a council in member for Denmark’s Capital Region.

“I’m now looking forward to throwing myself into the work of forming the Moderates’ EU policies, together with many other great people,” Rasmussen wrote on Facebook.

Danish vocab: at skifte ud med – to exchange something for

Danish tax authorities to contact millions of taxpayers over returns

The Danish Tax Agency will contact a large number of people asking them to fill out missing information or correct possible errors on their returns, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

That comes after annual tax returns — which can be updated and corrected by taxpayers until May — were released on Monday.

“When we write to so many Danes, it’s because we can see there is missing information, or that there is something the member of the public should check after making a change to their tax return,” the agency’s deputy director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

Messages and mails will be individually tailored to their recipients to a higher degree than in the past, he said.

“We want to reach individuals as precisely as possible so there will be fewer messages [but] suited to that individual, so we can help as well as possible,” Mikkelsen said.

Danish vocab: at skræddersy – to tailor

Danish authorities can send sirens to phones with new alert system

A new digital warning system takes effect in Denmark from April.

Each May, Denmark tests the physical sirens that authorities can use to warn the population if there is an emergency situation.

That system will next month be supplemented by a digital version that will enable Danish authorities to send siren sounds and warning messages to smartphones, broadcaster DR reports.

With the new system, which is named S!RENEN, authorities will be able to send emergency messages to all phones within a selected local, regional or national area without those phones needing any specific apps to receive them.

“With this system we have a way to send out warnings that goes straight to the individual’s mobile phone and as well as being able to hear the physical sirens, the message will state what’s happened,” director of the Danish Fire Services (Beredskabsstyrelsen) Laila Reenberg told broadcaster DR.

Danish vocab: et digitalt varslingssystem – a digital alarm system