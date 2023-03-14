For members
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the new on Tuesday
Russia shares Denmark's Nord Stream letters, foreign minister's son moves to father's party, tax agency to contact millions of people, and Denmark to launch digital alarm system. Here's some of the day's news.
Published: 14 March 2023 08:23 CET
Dmitry Polyanskiy Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said that publishing the correspondence would show that Russia was not being provided with information on the investigation. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
