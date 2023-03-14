Read news from:
Øresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Øresund Bridge on Thursday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

Published: 14 March 2023 16:13 CET
Single journeys across the Øresund Bridge cost more from March 14th, but discounts are increased for frequent users. Photo: Peter Brinch/Øresundsbron

The bridge’s operator Øresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Øresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Øresund Bridge was raised to 440 Danish kroner (645 Swedish kronor) from the previous 415 kroner (610 kronor) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Discount offers for both private and business customers will provide bigger savings for frequent bridge users under the new price structure.

While the annual fee to register for one of the Øresund Bridge’s range of discount offers goes up from 335 Danish kroner (495 Swedish kronor) to 349 kroner (499 kronor), the price per journey falls by 6-7 percent or 8-12 kroner per journey.

A breakdown of the Øresund Bridge price changes in full. Photo: Øresundsbron

Increased prices on single trips allow the cost of a crossing for a discount customer to be reduced, Vestergaard said.

“We want to offer our customers a cheaper price and we are doing it at a time when many other things are becoming more expensive,” she said in the statement.

“It will simply be cheaper and easier to cross the Øresund with a discount offer. The price per journey will fall by around 7 percent,” she said.

Tuesday’s changes mean that motorists registered for discount offers will no longer need to carry an electronic tag to register at the toll. Instead, tolls will use number plate recognition. Cars must be registered on the Øresundsbron website.

Discount schemes for the bridge have been renamed under three categories: ØresundGO, ØresundPENDLER and ØresundBUSINESS.

ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The EU has postponed the start date of its €7 ETIAS visa for tourists - due to come into effect later this year - until 2024.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:08 CET
ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The ETIAS visa system requires that all tourists and visitors from non-EU countries register online in advance for the €7 visa, which lasts for three years.

It was due to come into effect in November but, as reported in British newspaper The Independent, the start date has now been changed by the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission in Brussels.

Prospective visitors to the EU from non-EU countries such as the UK, USA and Canada are now told: “It is expected that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be operational in 2024.”

This comes after the EU’s EES system – which will bring in stricter biometric border checks for travellers – was postponed from May 2023 until “the end of the year”.

You can read a full explanation of how EES and ETIAS work HERE.

Both systems were originally due to be introduced in 2021, but were postponed because of the pandemic. They were then scheduled to come into effect in May (for EES) and November (for ETIAS) 2023.

However, there has been pushback from member states who say they are not ready, while major fears have been raised about the effect of enhanced EES checks on the UK-France border, which has already seen long queues at peak times since Brexit.

Bosses at Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover and Eurostar have all raised concerns about long delays due to the extra time needed to make the enhanced checks at the border.

John Keefe, chief corporate and public affairs officer for Eurotunnel, told The Independent: “As a concept, EES/ETIAS is a step closer to the smart, digital border that we would all like to see operating in the future.

“But it is important that when it is introduced it is fully functional, has been thoroughly tested and that the introduction is progressive to allow both operators and travellers to familiarise themselves with the new requirements.”

