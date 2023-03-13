Danish tax authorities to contact millions of taxpayers over returns

The tax agency will contact a large number of people asking them to fill out missing information or correct possible errors on their returns, the Danish Tax Agency (Skattestyrelsen) said in a statement on Monday.

“When we write to so many Danes, it’s because we can see there is missing information, or that there is something the member of the public should check after making a change to their tax return,” the agency’s deputy director Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

Messages and mails will be individually tailored to their recipients to a higher degree than in the past, he said.

“We want to reach individuals as precisely as possible so there will be fewer messages [but] suited to that individual, so we can help as well as possible,” Mikkelsen said.

“When we tailor direct communication, it will be easier to understand what we are writing and what you need to do in relation to your tax information,” he said.

“That way we hit the target better now and disturb fewer people unnecessarily,” he said.

A total of 4.7 million letters, secure emails and SMS messages will be sent in the coming months.

As such, one person may receive more than one message.

The Tax Agency also advised the public to remain wary over potential false messages.

“If you are the slightest bit in doubt as to whether there may be a scam, stop. Never click on anything. Instead, go on to skat.dk. You can see your tax information here,” Mikkelsen said.

“You are also welcome to chat with us or call,” he said.

The skat.dk website, the platform for Denmark’s tax returns, has been visited five million times in recent days after annual tax returns were released, allowing tax payers to see whether they are due money back or are in arrears.

The annual tax return can be manually adjusted, such as by changing information relating to income or deductions, until May 1st.

READ ALSO: Årsopgørelse: How to check whether you are due money as Denmark releases tax returns