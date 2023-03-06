For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Bank turns away non-Danish speakers, Bornholm Home Guard prepares for the Russians, gonorrhea at 25-year high, and snow storms expected. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 6 March 2023 08:03 CET
Chief of Bornholm's Home Guard, Ulrik Skytte, poses in front of military trucks at Almegard military base near Ronne, Denmark, October 25, 2022. Photo: Nikolaj Skydsgaard/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
