Austria
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Bank turns away non-Danish speakers, Bornholm Home Guard prepares for the Russians, gonorrhea at 25-year high, and snow storms expected. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 6 March 2023 08:03 CET
Chief of Bornholm's Home Guard, Ulrik Skytte, poses in front of military trucks at Almegard military base near Ronne, Denmark, October 25, 2022. Photo: Nikolaj Skydsgaard/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish bank criticised for turning away non-Danish speakers

Coop Bank has been turning away customers who don’t speak Danish, the Politiken newspaper has reported, citing the case of a Malaysian man who was told that he could not have an account because he didn’t speak Danish. 

Mohamad Haizam, from Malaysia, was told by a customer services agent that he could not have an account because he didn’t speak Danish, and when Politiken itself rang customer services, they were told the same thing. 

“Because we are a Danish bank, we have all our documents in Danish, we only speak Danish (…) I have not been trained to be able to advise others in English,” the agent said. “And that is why we have simply decided that we will not change that now. And then it would be best to go that way and say, we only take in Danish customers’.

Claus Haagensen, a representative for the distribution company Post & Medier, told Politiken that this was a problem for the business, as 80 percent of employees had a foreign background, and he had been told by Coop that non-Danish speakers cannot have a bank account.

Danish vocab: vi snakker kun dansk – we only speak Danish

Snowstorm to hit Jutland on Monday evening 

A late-season snowstorm is expected to hit northern and central Jutland from 10pm on Monday night, with snow, sleet and heavy winds. 

Anesten Devasakayam, a meteorologist with state forecaster DMI, urged motorists to be careful. “There will be a lot of snow on the roads and a lot of snow being blown by the wind, leading to poor visibility,” he said. 

In northern and central Jutland at least 10cm of snow will fall overnight, but other parts of Denmark are also expected to get snow, sleet and rain on Monday night. 

Danish vocab: slud – sleet

Home guard on Bornholm practice for a Russian invasion

Over 200 part-time troops from the Bornholm Home Guard, together with home guard troops from Sweden and young soldiers posted to the island for their national service held a 48-hour exercise over the weekend preparing for a Russian invasion of the Baltic island, which is only 364km over the sea from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. 

“We see a threat situation where Russia is more aggressive. We must be able to fight, we must be able to ambush, and attack objects such as drones,” Ulrik Skytte, the head of the Bornholm Home Guard said at a press conference. 

Danish vocab: hjemmeværnssoldater – home guard soldiers 

Cases of gonorrhea in Denmark hit 25-year high 

The number of people testing positive for the sexually transmitted disease gonorrhea in Denmark has hit the highest level in 25 years, according to SSI, Denmark’s state infectious diseases institute. 

The number of people being diagnosed rose by 40 percent between 2021 and 2022, with 3,906 cases and 2,807 cases reported respectively. 

Susan Cowan, section manager at SSI, said that the sharp rise may be related to the lockdown periods during the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We can’t explain exactly what this is due to. But now that covid is over, people probably want to go out and have a party because they’re not locked in anymore, and something maybe he happening there,” she said. 

Danish vocab: formentlig – probably 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Snowstorm to continue in North Jutland, two teens stabbed to death in Copenhagen, new prison funding agreement, and Lidl to open more stores. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 7 March 2023 08:19 CET
Snowstorm to continue in North Jutland on Tuesday

Almost every part of Denmark was hit by snow on Monday night, with the northern part of Jutland hit by heavy storms, with between 5cm-10cm of snow falling north of the Limfjord, 5cm around Ringkøbing and Aarhus, and lower amounts elsewhere. 

Klaus Larson, a meteorologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute told Ritzau on Tuesday morning that people in the north of Jutland would see even more snow over the rest of Tuesday.  

“It is still expected that 10cm-15cm, and maybe even 20cm, could fall north of the Limfjord,” he said. 

Parts of northern Jutland also experienced winds of more than 10m/s, enough to qualify the snowfall as a snow blizzard. 

The snow is expected to stop by the end of Tuesday. 

Danish vocab: en snestorm – a blizzard

Two teens killed in stabbing in Copenhagen suburb 

A 17-year-old youth and an 18-year-old man have died after they were stabbed on Monday evening, in Skjeberg Alle in Taastrup. The alarm went out to police at 10.57pm on Monday, and ambulances and police were sent to the scene, where they found three young men had been stabbed. A second 17-year-old is wounded, but his life is not in danger. 

“The investigation is still at an early stage, so we cannot decide on the motive now, but everything points to the fact that this was a private quarrel,” Morten Steen, with the Copenhagen police, told the TV2 broadcaster. 

Danish vocab: en knivstikkeri – a stabbing

Government reaches deal with opposition parties on prison funding

Denmark’s three-party coalition government has reached a multi-year agreement with the Conservative Party, the Danish People’s Party and the Green Left party that opens the way to increased funding for Denmark’s prison service. 

“The prison service is in a very serious situation and there is a dire need for both more prison officers and more prison places,” Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, said in a press release. “We are working hard to ease the pressure on Danish prisons and to recruit and retain prison officers.” 

Danish vocab: fængselsbetjente – prison officers

Supermarket Lidl to open 60 new stores in Denmark

Supermarket chain Lidl will extend its number of stores in Denmark by 60 in the soming years, the company has announced.

The additions will thereby increase the number of Lidl outlets in Denmark from the current 139 to around 200.

The announcement comes after another German supermarket company, Aldi, recently said it was withdrawing from the Danish market.

Danish-owned supermarkets are also undergoing significant change with an ongoing rebranding by parent company Coop of its Irma, Brugsen and Kvickly stores.

Danish vocab: en dagligvarekæde – a supermarket chain

