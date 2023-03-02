For members
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday
Pay deals reached for transport and retail, climate change could render Denmark's smaller islands uninhabitable, and Novo Nordisk quadruples use of monkeys in research. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
The 3F transport union has reached a two-year pay deal with employers. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Great Prayer Day abolished, government rejects school headscarf ban, one in ten Danes on antidepressants, and Denmark at 'significant risk' of missing 2030 climate goal. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
