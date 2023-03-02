Read news from:
Danish energy firm to allow customers to opt out of pre-paid bills

The Danish energy company Norlys is to allow customers to opt out of the so-called ‘aconto’ system by why energy consumption is paid for in advance.

Published: 2 March 2023 12:13 CET
Illustration photo. Many customers in Denmark will now be given the option to pay energy bills in arrears. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The company’s 600,000 customers in Denmark will be allowed to pay for their actual anergy use by being billed in arrears, Norlys said in a press statement.

Currently, customers pay via so-called “aconto” or advanced billing, by which their consumption is estimated and paid for one or three months in advance.

Should they pay for more than they use, the difference is subtracted from subsequent bills or refunded. Additional use will be billed by the company.

The use of aconto bills to pay for energy is common practice in Denmark. Estimates are typically based on past consumption and expected energy prices.

“The energy crisis has resulted in considerably higher prices than we have been used to,” Norlys energy director Mads Brøgger said in the statement.

“That means energy bills take up a lot more of the household budget. This has made many of our customers ask for the option of paying their actual energy use in arrears,” he said.

Customers who want to switch to arrears payments can do so via the Norlys website, the company said.

“We expect this option for billing will make electricity bills more simple for customers who choose that option,” Brøgger said.

Aconto style billing has become increasingly criticised during the recent period of very high energy prices.

High energy costs have meant that paying for three months of consumption in advance can be extremely costly.

COST OF LIVING

Lower energy prices take air out of Danish inflation

Inflation continued to fall in Denmark in January with lower energy prices a primary factor.

Published: 28 February 2023 16:03 CET
Lower energy prices take air out of Danish inflation

A latest inflation index which takes into account EU consumer prices was released by national agency Statistics Denmark on Tuesday.

The index shows a fall in the inflation level from 9.6 percent in December to 8.4 percent in January.

Although inflation is falling, it remains at a high level seen in a historical context.

Meanwhile, the measure of “core inflation” or kerneinflation continues to be a warning light for Danish consumers.

Core inflation is the inflation of prices excluding food and energy prices and is sometimes used by economists as a measure of how entrenched inflation has become in other areas of the economy. It fell marginally from 7.4 percent in December to 7.3 percent in January.

Because core inflation is steady while the overall, energy-driven inflation rate has started declining, end prices for consumers could remain high in the shorter term, even if energy bills are lower than they were in 2022.

“High core inflation shows that a broad cross section of Danish consumption is affected by price increases,” private economist with Arbejdernes Landsbank, Brian Friis Helmer, told news wire Ritzau in a comment.

Overall inflation for the EU was 10 percent in January according to the latest data, which confirm preliminary figures released earlier this month.

The EU figure is also slightly down month-on-month.

Inflation should continue to fall in coming months, Helmer predicted.

“Electricity and gas prices have fallen markedly since the crazy heights of late last summer and Danes’ budgets are therefore not as badly hit on that front,” he said.

“At the same time, global food and raw material prices and transport costs have fallen, and that can reduce the price burden on Danes,” he said.

“Inflation is a measure of the prices today compared to a year ago. Therefore, the steep price increases from last year will begin to fall away from inflation calculations as we progress through the year,” he also said.

