CRIME

Moroccan jailed over murder of Scandinavian hikers reported to have killed himself

Morocco's prison service said on Tuesday that a man sentenced to death over the 2018 beheadings of two Scandinavian women hikers had killed himself in his cell.

Published: 1 March 2023 11:49 CET
A file photo of the gate at a prison near Rabat, Morocco. Photo: FADEL SENNA / AFP

“This morning, (the prisoner) at Oujda prison committed suicide,” the General Directorate for Prisons said in a statement.

He had used a piece of cloth ripped from his clothes and tied it to the window, it added.

Prosecutors and the inmate’s family had been immediately informed, it said.

Four defendants were sentenced to death in October 2019 for the brutal murders the previous December of 24-year-old Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and 28-year-old Norwegian Maren Ueland in the High Atlas mountains, a case that shocked all three countries.

A prison official confirmed that the man who killed himself was Abderrahim Khayali, 36, who was arrested in Marrakech hours after the women’s bodies were found.

He had left the other men before they murdered the women, and later told the court that he had left out of “regret”. 

But he was found guilty of trying to help the men flee.

Khayali had also appeared alongside the killers in a video in which all four pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison but the sentence was changed to execution after he appealed.

Although the death penalty remains legal in Morocco, there have been no executions there since 1993 because of a moratorium, and the issue of capital punishment is a matter of political debate.

Morocco has been largely spared deadly jihadist acts since attacks in Casablanca that killed 33 people in 2003 and one in Marrakesh in 2011 that left 17 people dead.

CRIME

Danish hospital websites targeted in cyber attack

A hacker group took nine Danish hospital websites offline on Sunday afternoon, following a similar attack on Danish airports last Wednesday, and another in Sweden.

Published: 27 February 2023 09:54 CET
The newly active hacker group Anonymous Sudan took credit for DDoS attacks, writing on its Telegraph site that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for activists who had burned the Quran in Denmark over the past week. 

“Some hospitals in Denmark have been attacked due to Quran burnings, and more will be attacked in the hours to come,” the post on the group’s Telegram site read. 

Although the group claims to be based in Sudan, the Swedish cyber security firm TrueSec claimed in a report last week that it is almost certainly a Russian hacker group, linked to the Russian government. It cited as evidence the fact that the group’s Telegram account is operated from Russia, that its posts are in Russian or English, and that its messages are amplified by accounts in the Russian hacker sphere. 

Anonymous Sudan earlier this month claimed responsibility for attacks on several websites in Sweden, including the national broadcaster SVT and the Swedish health service.

The sites taken down on Sunday included: regionh.dk, amagerhospital.dk, bispebjerhospital.dk, bornholmshospital.dk, frederiksberghospital.dk, gentoftehospital.dk, rigshospitalet.dk, herlevhospital.dk, and hvidovrehospital.dk.

In a post on Twitter, Copenhagen’s health authority pointed users to an emergency page on Regionh.dk where all essential phone numbers were collected, and stressed that although the health authority’s website was down, all other hospital infrastructure was working as normal. 

The hospital and health authority’s websites later returned to normal operation, it said in a follow-up tweet.

