IN PICTURES: Northern Lights over Denmark

Many Danes rushed to the northern coasts of Jutland and Zealand to catch a rare appearance of the phenomenon in Denmark.
“For us to see the northern lights in Denmark, the solar wind must be more active than usual”, Pagh Nielsen, a physicist who works with weather models at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), said on the agency’s website.
“That way, there are more electric particles that penetrate the magnetic field and hit the Earth’s atmosphere,” he said.
The Northern Lights are not usually visible in Denmark more than once or twice per year. They are regularly visible in northern Scandinavia, Iceland and Greenland.
