TRAVEL NEWS

ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The EU has postponed the start date of its €7 ETIAS visa for tourists - due to come into effect later this year - until 2024.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:08 CET
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

The ETIAS visa system requires that all tourists and visitors from non-EU countries register online in advance for the €7 visa, which lasts for three years.

It was due to come into effect in November but, as first reported in British newspaper The Independent, the start date has now been changed by the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission in Brussels.

Prospective visitors to the EU from non-EU countries such as the UK, USA and Canada are now told: “It is expected that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be operational in 2024.”

This comes after the EU’s EES system – which will bring in stricter biometric border checks for travellers – was postponed from May 2023 until “the end of the year”.

You can read a full explanation of how EES and ETIAS work HERE.

Both systems were originally due to be introduced in 2021, but were postponed because of the pandemic. They were then scheduled to come into effect in May (for EES) and November (for ETIAS) 2023.

However, there has been pushback from member states who say they are not ready, while major fears have been raised about the effect of enhanced EES checks on the UK-France border, which has already seen long queues at peak times since Brexit.

Bosses at Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover and Eurostar have all raised concerns about long delays due to the extra time needed to make the enhanced checks at the border.

John Keefe, chief corporate and public affairs officer for Eurotunnel, told The Independent: “As a concept, EES/ETIAS is a step closer to the smart, digital border that we would all like to see operating in the future.

“But it is important that when it is introduced it is fully functional, has been thoroughly tested and that the introduction is progressive to allow both operators and travellers to familiarise themselves with the new requirements.”

SAS

‘Weak numbers’: Scandinavian airline SAS files loss in latest result 

Economic headwinds are continuing for Scandinavian airline SAS, which has posted a loss of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor for the first quarter of this year.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:51 CET
Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a loss of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor (1.8 billion Danish kroner) for the last three months ending in January.

The loss is around 300 million kronor more than the one registered in the same period last year, Danish news wire Ritzau reports.

The result covers the period from November to January.

Although revenue increased by 2.3 billion kronor compared with 12 months earlier, profit did not keep pace due to higher costs.

SAS has been in a restructuring process since summer 2022 as part of its SAS Forward plan, and has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

CEO Anko van der Werff cited an increase in passenger numbers by 48 percent compared to last year as a positive element of the result.

“We are happy that so many passengers are returning to SAS,” he said in the statement.

Around 4.5 million passengers flew with SAS in the last quarter. A year prior, travel was still largely restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But SAS’ failure to raise its profit amid the increase in passengers is disappointing for the airline according to stock market analyst Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank.

“You would think that SAS would earn more money when their passenger numbers go up by almost 50 percent but they didn’t,” Pedersen told Danish news wire Ritzau.

“In that sense these are really weak numbers,” he said.

But the company is showing self-confidence by raising its economic forecast for this year, he also said.

“Especially when you consider that there’s an outlook for in recession in Europe later this year,” he said.

“Things don’t usually go well for airlines during periods of recession,” he said.

SAS expects its revenues next year to approach the level seen prior to the pandemic.

In 2025 the company expects to earn “more than 49 billion Swedish kronor” according to its latest financial report. That is an adjustment upwards from previous expectations.

