Denmark’s parliament tells MPs to uninstall TikTok

The announcement follows recommendations from the Danish Centre for Cyber Security urging officials and civil servants to remove TikTok from their phones, after the European Commission banned the app on work devices to “protect” the institution.

The parliament said it had “decided to advise against the use of TikTok on mobile devices provided to members and staff by the Danish Parliament.”

“There is a risk of espionage when using TikTok, so we adapt accordingly,” house speaker Søren Gade said.

The EU Commission and Council of Ministers last week banned the app on staff work devices.

The ultra-popular video platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has come under increased scrutiny over fears it could give Beijing access to

sensitive user data from around the world. A spokesperson from the company has previously said the EU decision was based on “fundamental misunderstandings”.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) said later on Tuesday that it was now also advising its 18,000 member organisations not to use the app.

“Danish companies should consider whether the use of TikTok comprises a risk in relation to protecting corporate secrets and innovation,” the vice director of the Chamber of Commerce, Casper Klynge, said in a statement.

The organisation has banned its own staff from using the app on work devices, it said.

The US Congress has already passed a ban on downloading TikTok for most government devices, which President Joe Biden signed in late December. Employees of federal agencies were recently ordered to do the same.

The Canadian government earlier this week banned TikTok from all of its phones and other devices.