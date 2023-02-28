Read news from:
Denmark’s parliament tells MPs to uninstall TikTok

Denmark's parliament announced Tuesday that it had asked MPs and all staff to remove the TikTok app from mobile devices because of the "risk of spying", while businesses were also advised to delete it.

Published: 28 February 2023 14:26 CET
Denmark's parliament has asked MPs to delete TikTok. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The announcement follows recommendations from the Danish Centre for Cyber Security urging officials and civil servants to remove TikTok from their phones, after the European Commission banned the app on work devices to “protect” the institution.

The parliament said it had “decided to advise against the use of TikTok on mobile devices provided to members and staff by the Danish Parliament.”

“There is a risk of espionage when using TikTok, so we adapt accordingly,” house speaker Søren Gade said.

The EU Commission and Council of Ministers last week banned the app on staff work devices.

The ultra-popular video platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has come under increased scrutiny over fears it could give Beijing access to
sensitive user data from around the world. A spokesperson from the company has previously said the EU decision was based on “fundamental misunderstandings”.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) said later on Tuesday that it was now also advising its 18,000 member organisations not to use the app.

“Danish companies should consider whether the use of TikTok comprises a risk in relation to protecting corporate secrets and innovation,” the vice director of the Chamber of Commerce, Casper Klynge, said in a statement. 

The organisation has banned its own staff from using the app on work devices, it said.

The US Congress has already passed a ban on downloading TikTok for most government devices, which President Joe Biden signed in late December. Employees of federal agencies were recently ordered to do the same.

The Canadian government earlier this week banned TikTok from all of its phones and other devices.

Six terrible AI-generated jokes about Danish things

Artificial Intelligence programmes such as ChatGPT have made headlines worldwide for writing scarily accurate essays, poems, and even newspaper articles. We decided to ask ChatGPT to tell us some jokes about Danish things, and here's what happened.

Published: 12 January 2023 17:18 CET
How does this work?

We’re using ChatGPT, an open-source AI model designed for dialogue. Essentially, you type in a question and it generates a response. After testing its article-writing skills (which in some cases were pretty good, in others… not so much), we decided to test how good it was at telling jokes.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t entirely fruitful.

First off, I asked the AI to “tell me a joke about Copenhagen”.

That was a decent opening effort in my book, although I’m an unashamed fan of dad jokes. I gave it another chance.

This one was well wide of the mark. Denmark hasn’t had a king since 1972. I pulled up the AI on this and it skirted the issue.

I took the AI’s cue for the next one and asked it for a joke about the Queen, but its sense of humour seemed to have deserted it.

ChatGPT probably has a point here, though. The conversation was getting a bit royal-heavy, so I went for a different tactic, asking it to “tell us a joke about rye bread”.

This was just about passable I think, but didn’t really raise a laugh. Next up: a real challenge.

This won me over. Although it technically isn’t a joke, the AI just beautifully skewered the most worn-out Danish cliché of all time.

I told it as much and then asked it it to “tell me a joke about the Danish weather”…

Oh dear. Make of this what you will but my take is that it’s not a very funny subject.

I had to start a new chat because of the error and by this point, I was getting a bit tired of the traditional joke format. So I asked it to write a standup comedy routine about Danish politics.

There was no dice here, so I changed tack and asked for a sitcom scene set in a Danish bakery. Here’s a section of the scene:

I like the choice of names but as you can see, the punchlines are scant and I received a ticking off at the end for having requested jokes about politics before.

I concluded the AI’s sense of humour is not easy to “get”, which gives it something in common with Danish humour at least. To finish off, I asked for a haiku about Jutland and received this in reward.

READ ALSO: Nine terrible AI-generated jokes about Swedish things

