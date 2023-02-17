For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Storm Otto to hit at 2pm, hidden Covid cases, Queen remembers Putin's "cold eyes", and Parliament calls hearing on abolition of holiday. Here's some of the main news from Denmark.
Published: 17 February 2023 08:06 CET
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) poses for a photo with Danish Queen Margrethe II during their meeting in Moscow, on September 7, 2011. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Armed Forces talks postponed, acquittal of Danish bank chief appealed, Denmark to clean Ganges, and IT breach at SAS. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 16 February 2023 08:06 CET
