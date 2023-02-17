Read news from:
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Storm Otto to hit at 2pm, hidden Covid cases, Queen remembers Putin's "cold eyes", and Parliament calls hearing on abolition of holiday. Here's some of the main news from Denmark.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:06 CET
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) poses for a photo with Danish Queen Margrethe II during their meeting in Moscow, on September 7, 2011. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Storm Otto to hit Denmark with ‘hurricane’ strength at about 2pm-3pm

Storm Otto is now expected to bring hurricane force winds to North Jutland from 3pm on Friday, before sweeping across Denmark, arriving in Zealand in the evening. 

Denmark meteorological agency DMI has issued a Category 2 warning of “dangerous weather” from 3pm to 11pm for North Jutland and Northwest Jutland.

This means that “weather developments may affect your surroundings and disrupt traffic and supply”.

In other parts of the country, there is a Category 1 warning of gale force winds, applying all the way from northernmost Zealand to Bornholm.

The emergency services are recommending removing loose objects around the house, such as garden furniture, building materials and trampolines. 

Several ferry companies have suspended their services.

Danish vocab: kuling – gales

Wastewater testing points to large number of hidden Covid cases

Data from wastewater testing in Denmark is indicating a 17 percent rise in Covid levels over the past three weeks, a rise that has come at the same time as the number of registered cases has slightly decreased. 

Denmark’s infectious diseases agency SSI said in its weekly Covid-19 report that this could mean a large amount of undiagnosed cases in the country. 

“Since the number of PCR tests is decreasing and the testing activity is at a low level, it may indicate that the increase in the waste water is an expression of a hidden figure in the number of infected,” the agency wrote. 

Danish vocab: spildevand – wastewater

“I haver never seen such cold eyes”: Queen remembers meeting Putin 

When Queen Margrethe met the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, back in 2011 and 2014, she did not get a positive impression of him.

“I remember thinking he was not pleasant. I have never seen such cold eyes in my life,” she says in a large interview with Weekendavisen newspaper. 

In 2011, Queen Margrethe was on a state visit to Russia with Prince Henrik. At the time, Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister and the official host was then President Dmitry Medvedev.

Three years later, she met Putin again in connection with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France during the Second World War.

Danish vocab: kolde øjne – cold eyes 

Danish parliament calls public to hearing over Great Prayer Day abolition

The Danish parliament has put out a call for members of the public who want to have a say on the planned abolition of the Great Prayer Day public holiday.

Debate over the plan to scrap the holiday has been a major talking point since it was announced by the coalition government at the end of last year.

Parliament’s website states that its committee for employment (Beskæftigelsesudvalg) is responsible for the hearing, which is open to the public. The date of the hearing will be February 22nd and registration will be required.

“This is a very good tool because it is important to get things in the open before we vote in the parliamentary chamber,” the chairman of the committee, Social Democrat MP Bjarne Laustsen, told news wire Ritzau.

“Regardless of whether you agree or disagree, it’s important that we MPs can hear people about a topic. Then you can weigh things up afterwards,” he said.

Danish vocab: en høring – a hearing

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Armed Forces talks postponed, acquittal of Danish bank chief appealed, Denmark to clean Ganges, and IT breach at SAS. Here's some of the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 16 February 2023 08:06 CET
Acting defence minister postpones Armed Forces negotiations

Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting minister of defence has postponed negotiations over a new defence agreement with parties outside the government, saying that he needs time to understand the finances of the Armed Forces, which have been criticised by government auditors. 

He told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper that the talks with seven of the political parties outside the government would not now take place until “well into the spring”. 

The seven parties are the Conservatives, the Socialist Left, the Social Liberal Party, the Liberal Alliance, the Denmark Democrats, the Danish People’s Party and the New Right Party. 

Poulsen took over as defence minister this month after the leader of the Liberal Party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, took a break from politics for personal reasons. 

Danish vocab: rigsrevisor – government auditor

Swedish prosecutors appeal acquittal of Danish bank chief 

Prosecutors in Sweden are appealing the acquittal of the former Danish CEO of Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, who was cleared in January of all charges of aggravated fraud and leaking of insider information. 

“After careful review of the district court’s judgment, we can state that we do not share the district court’s assessments and conclusions,” Thomas Langrot, prosecutor in the case, said in a press release.

The prosecutor wants to have Birgitte Bonnesen convicted of all the points that were included in the previous indictment. This includes, among other things, aggravated market manipulation on several occasions and the passing on of insider information.

During the trial in Stockholm, the prosecution demanded that Birgitte Bonnesen be sentenced to two years in prison.

Danish vocab: groft bedrageri – aggravated fraud

Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river 

Denmark has committed to helping India cleanse the holy, but heavily polluted, Ganges river, Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, has said after meeting India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Delhi. 

“The Ganges is a river of great importance to India – both religiously and practically, because it supplies water to many Indians,” Jørgensen said. “That is why it is also very serious that it is as polluted as it is – one of the most polluted in the world – and that is why we would like to help clean it. And we have very good expertise in Denmark in water purification in particular.” 

During his visit Jørgensen signed an agreement on a water purification project, which will start with a study on cleaning a single section of the river. 

Danish vocab: forurenet – polluted

IT breach at airline SAS gives passengers access to each other’s payment information

Several customers with Scandinavian airline SAS were late on Tuesday able to see personal information that did not belong to them after a cyber attack which froze the company’s website.

Visible information included customers’ contact information plus the last four numbers of their payment cards.

The issue was confirmed by SAS in an update on Wednesday.

The company stressed that the information is not at risk of being misused.

Customers were also briefly able to view passport details belonging to other customers, however.

Danish vocab: cyberangreb – cyber attack

Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Danish vocab: baglygter – rear lights

