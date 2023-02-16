Read news from:
Storm Otto to hit parts of Denmark with ‘hurricane’ strength

Parts of Denmark can expect strong winds from Friday as Storm Otto reaches land.

Published: 16 February 2023 13:59 CET
A photo taken during Storm Malik in 2022. Storm Otto could bring severe conditions to Denmark this weekend. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish met office DMI forecast that some areas could experience wind gust up to “hurricane” or orkan strength.

The storm has been given the name Otto and storm warnings issued for North Jutland and the northern part of Djursland, where the strongest winds are expected.

Forecasts of “gale” or kuling force winds have meanwhile been made for northwestern Jutland, northern Zealand and Bornholm.

Forthcoming stormy weather in Denmark is related to a low pressure zone passing from the west across southern Norway, DMI meteorologist Hans Wanner states on the agency’s website.

The bad weather will begin with rain before winds pick up.

The storms are expected to dissipate late on Friday going into Saturday.

Danish Fire Service (Danske Beredskaber) spokesperson Bjarne Nigaard said that doors and windows should be secured shut ahead of the storm, including in greenhouses.

Loose objects such as garden furniture, trampolines and barbecues should also be removed or secured.

“This could prove to be unnecessary. But to be on the safe side, it’s a good idea to be prepared,” he said in a statement.

Some 1,800 fire fighters will be on duty over the next two days and provisions to call in addition help have also been made, he said.

The most recent severe storms to hit Denmark were storms Malik and Nora in January and February 2022.

Malik was the strongest storm in Denmark for six years and caused damage to buildings in a number of locations across the country.

POLICE

Danish police fine motorists 76,000 kroner in foggy conditions

Thick fog in parts of Denmark on Wednesday resulted in police on the island of Funen issuing fines to hundreds of motorists for incorrect use of their rear lights.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:08 CET
Funen Police issued fines with a total value of 76,000 kroner within just two hours on Wednesday. The fines were given to drivers who were not using their rear lights in the foggy conditions, the police district said in a Twitter post.

While Danish traffic laws make it obligatory to use headlights at all times, rear lights are only mandatory at night, when there are low light levels or if visibility is reduced.

Wednesday morning saw a thick layer of fog blanketing large parts of Denmark including Funen, according to the Danish Met Office (DMI).

Driving without rear lights in low visibility conditions such as those prevalent on Wednesday can elicit a fine of 1,000 kroner, according to the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet for Sikker Trafik).

Many cars have an automatic function to switch on rear lamps in low light levels but these do not always cause lights to come on in low visibility, the council states.

If rear lights are on, the back lighting on the car’s dashboard will also be on, it notes.

Funen Police said on Twitter that it was continuing to monitor traffic due on Wednesday.

The foggy conditions in southern parts of Jutland and Zealand, as well as on Funen, was expected to clear during Wednesday.

