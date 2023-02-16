Storm Otto to hit parts of Denmark with ‘hurricane’ strength

Danish met office DMI forecast that some areas could experience wind gust up to “hurricane” or orkan strength.

The storm has been given the name Otto and storm warnings issued for North Jutland and the northern part of Djursland, where the strongest winds are expected.

Forecasts of “gale” or kuling force winds have meanwhile been made for northwestern Jutland, northern Zealand and Bornholm.

DMI varsel om storm med vindstød af orkanstyrke : https://t.co/7kpLEKVvuL pic.twitter.com/x7Q0H8GCWy — DMI (@dmidk) February 16, 2023

Forthcoming stormy weather in Denmark is related to a low pressure zone passing from the west across southern Norway, DMI meteorologist Hans Wanner states on the agency’s website.

The bad weather will begin with rain before winds pick up.

The storms are expected to dissipate late on Friday going into Saturday.

Danish Fire Service (Danske Beredskaber) spokesperson Bjarne Nigaard said that doors and windows should be secured shut ahead of the storm, including in greenhouses.

Loose objects such as garden furniture, trampolines and barbecues should also be removed or secured.

“This could prove to be unnecessary. But to be on the safe side, it’s a good idea to be prepared,” he said in a statement.

Some 1,800 fire fighters will be on duty over the next two days and provisions to call in addition help have also been made, he said.

The most recent severe storms to hit Denmark were storms Malik and Nora in January and February 2022.

Malik was the strongest storm in Denmark for six years and caused damage to buildings in a number of locations across the country.