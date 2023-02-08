For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
UN slams Denmark for 'racist art exhibition', scam email warning, Denmark calls for tougher EU borders, and decommissioned tanks to go to Ukraine. Here's some of today's news from Denmark.
Published: 8 February 2023 08:29 CET
The UN criticised Denmark for an exhibit of the Swedish artist Dan Park, who has been jailed in Sweden for hate crimes, at the country's parliament. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish defence minister takes leave to 'unplug', antibiotic recalled, online store reaches union deal, and rail staff report abuse. Here's some of the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 7 February 2023 07:37 CET
