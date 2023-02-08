Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Danish wind energy giant Vestas makes loss for first time in a decade

Danish wind turbine producer Vestas has registered a loss for the first time since 2013, the company said as it published annual results.

Published: 8 February 2023 11:03 CET
Danish wind energy giant Vestas makes loss for first time in a decade
Vestas registered a loss last year for the first time since 2013. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The company said that increasing costs of energy and raw materials had contributed to the operating loss, as had high inflation.

“Vestas and the wind industry were ready to provide solutions to address the energy crisis, but were constrained by cost increases, logistical challenges, outdated market designs and permitting processes”, the company said in its annual report.

The annual results show a deficit of just under 12 billion kroner for the year.

Preliminary figures released at the end of last month showed that Vestas had turned over around 108 billion kroner in 2022. As such, costs have dragged the company into an overall loss for the year.

Vestas has been forced to raise the price of its wind turbines to adapt to market conditions, it said.

“The increasing price of wind turbines has been and remains a necessity to account for inflation on operating costs and secure the long-term value creation of the industry,” the company said when it announced its 2022 turnover.

“Our focus to protect the value of our products and solutions needs strict discipline to address the raised costs of raw materials and components in dialogue with customers,” it said.

A reduced level of activity is expected at the company in 2023, while pressure from inflation will still be high. That could have an additional negative impact on profit.

Turnover is predicted to be between 104 and 115 billion kroner in 2023.

A degree of uncertainty must however be attached to that prognosis, Vestas stressed.

“The announced expectations try to take account of the situation and challenges as they appear at this point in time,” it said in the results released on Wednesday.

Vestas’ share price was up 2.7 percent on the Copenhagen stock exchange in mid-morning trading, in a market up by 0.8 percent overall.

The wind turbine maker employs around 29,000 people globally including 5,900 in Denmark.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Danish shipping giant Maersk ‘lobbied’ to be excluded from global tax deal

The Danish shipping giant Maersk held meetings with Denmark's tax and maritime authorities to advise them on how best to shield the shipping industry from the OECD's global minimum tax deal, according to a Danish media report.

Published: 8 February 2023 16:21 CET
Danish shipping giant Maersk 'lobbied' to be excluded from global tax deal

The revelations, reported by broadcaster DR, come as the company on Wednesday reported record profits of 203 billion kroner, on which it paid just 3 percent in tax. 

They are particularly damaging to the company because of the claim last year from Maersk’s then CEO Søren Skou that his company was open to paying more tax, so long as it was through a global agreement via the OECD, precisely the sort of agreement the company was behind the scenes trying to exclude itself from. 

“It seems as if Maersk is playing a double game,” Lars Koch from the poverty charity Oxfam, told DR after he was presented with the evidence. 

“We can see from the access to documents the number of meetings and close and confidential dialogue”, he added. “Here they agree and inform each other about what Denmark should argue in these international negotiations on a tax agreement and they work actively to safeguard Maersk’s interests by exempting the shipping companies.” 

The broadcaster report was based on internal documents obtained from the Ministry of Taxation and the Danish Maritime Authority. 

The documents show that in June 2020, representatives of the company held a meeting with the Ministry of Taxation in which they they discussed strategies on excluding shipping from the OECD agreement on minimum tax. 

Soon afterwards, the industry lobby group Danish Shipping (Danske Rederier), where Maersk plays a leading role, wrote to the Ministry of Taxation and the Danish Maritime Authority warning that the OECD proposal “creates considerable uncertainty in our hinterland”.

Then in June 2021, a representative from ​the Danish Maritime Authority thanked Danish Shipping for supplying it with arguments it could use to push for shipping to be excluded, saying, “it was extremely well done. A thousand thanks for your efforts.”

Finally, when shipping was exempted from the OECD agreement in July 2021, a representative from Danish Shipping thanked the Danish Maritime Authority for “the orientation and for being aware of the special challenges of shipping”. 

Mette Mellemgaard Jakobsen, Maersk’s head of tax, admitted that her company had tried to influence the process.

“We were specifically concerned about how these rules would be implemented, and we had a concrete concern that it would create an increased distortion of competition,” she told DR. 

“For us, it is absolutely crucial that we are not put at a disadvantage compared to other shipping companies around the world. That is why global agreements are the most important thing for us.”

Rasmus Corlin Christensen, a researcher in international tax at Copenhagen Business School, said that Maersk’s double game was quite “striking”.

“On the one hand, you support and work for global solutions, the shipping industry included. But at the same time you can see that, at least when it comes to the global reforms that have been discussed in recent years, they did not want the shipping industry to be covered.” 

SHOW COMMENTS