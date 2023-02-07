Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

Denmark demands tougher EU borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Eight EU nations including Denmark called on Brussels to significantly toughen the bloc's borders to "prevent another large-scale migration crisis," according to a letter seen by AFP ahead of a key summit.

Published: 7 February 2023 15:08 CET
A policeman stands guard in the new closed migrant camp in the Greek island of Kos on November 27, 2021. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia sent the letter dated Monday to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

They said it was “high time” for a “comprehensive European… approach for all relevant migratory routes” to tackle irregular migration.

The letter called for “additional financial support” within the existing budget to enhance “relevant operational and technical measures for effective border control”.

It also urged “significantly increasing swift returns of third country nationals” and concluding new partnerships and safe third country arrangements.   

Some member states are facing “levels of arrivals and applications equivalent to, or higher than, those seen during the migration crisis in 2015 and 2016,” the letter added.

At the end of January, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said she was confident that asylum reform — under discussion since September 2020 — would be adopted before the European elections in 2024.

The EU has earmarked six billion euros to protect its borders for the 2021-2027 period.

Several countries, including Austria, have called for EU funding to strengthen fences along the bloc’s external borders to reduce the flow of asylum-seekers.

But the commission has so far been reluctant, saying that “building walls and barbed wire” is not the right solution.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said last month that member states could sign up to a pilot scheme over the first half of this year to speed up screening and asylum procedures for eligible migrants — and “immediate return” for those not deemed to qualify.

Von der Leyen said she wanted the EU to draw up a list of “safe countries of origin”, and for the bloc to strengthen border monitoring on the Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes migrants use to get to Europe.

Denmark to grant asylum to all women and girls from Afghanistan

Denmark’s immigration authority will now grant asylum to women and girls from Afghanistan because of their gender alone.

Published: 31 January 2023 09:27 CET
The Danish Refugee Appeals Board, Flygtningenævnet, confirmed in a statement late on Monday that it has changed practice, stating it will now grant take asylum to women and girls from Afghanistan “solely based on their gender”.

The decision was taken by during an extraordinary meeting undertaken by the appeals board.

It cites “ongoing worsening conditions” for women and girls in Afghanistan as the basis for its decision.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International welcomed the decision and called it “better late than never”, broadcaster DR writes.

Women and girls in the Asian country have seen rights increasingly taken from them since the Taliban took control in 2021. Girls are now no longer allowed to go to school after 5th grade and women have been banned from working for foreign aid organisations. The Taliban has also banned female students from attending universities across the country.

In its decision the Refugee Appeals Board refers to a new report from the EU’s Agency for Asylum. In the report, the EU agency writes  that the “accumulation of various measures introduced by the Taliban, which affect the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan, amounts to persecution.”

“Such measures affect their access to healthcare, work, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, girls’ right to education, among others”, it adds.

The Danish agency currently has five ongoing asylum cases with female Afghan nationals. Those persons can “in principle be granted residence” under asylum rules, it says in the statement.

The appeals board will also reopen all cases involving asylum for female applicants from Afghanistan which have been rejected since August 16th 2021, it said. This amounts to around 10 cases according to the statement.

Additionally, the appeals board will assess whether there are grounds to reopen the cases of around 30 male asylum seekers from Afghanistan whose applications were rejected since August 16th 2021.

Afghans whose asylum claims were rejected before August 16th 2021 but who are still in Denmark can apply to have their cases reopened by the appeals board if they believe that the basis for the decision made on their cases has significantly changed based on the most recent background information, the appeals board writes in the statement.

The new Danish practice brings Denmark in line with Sweden in its treatment of Afghan refugees, according to news wire Ritzau.

Martin Lemberg-Pedersen, head of politics and documentation with Amnesty International Denmark, told DR it is “very positive that the Refugee Appeals Board now recognises the brutal persecution Afghan women and girls are subjected to”.

The human rights organisation has documented human rights abuses against women and girls in Afghanistan and had urged Denmark to change its practice.

“Action is being taken too late. But better late than never,” Lemberg-Pedersen said.

“We hope it means that these people’s fundamental rights will be taken seriously from now on,” he said.

The Danish Institute for Human Rights welcomed the decision in comments to DR.

“It is well known that women and girls in Afghanistan are subjected to gross violations of human rights and it has got worse and worse over the last 18 months,” the organisation’s director Louise Holck told DR.

“If it was only up to me to decide, this decision would have been made some time ago,” she said.

“But I think we should be pleased that asylum will from now on be given to women and girls because they are women and girls and for that reason are persecuted in Afghanistan,” she said.

