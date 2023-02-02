PostNord Denmark trials photo documentation of failed deliveries 

The company’s CEO in Denmark, Peter Kjær Jensen, said he believed that it was rare for postal workers to claim to have tried to deliver a package without even visiting the property, but acknowledged that many people in Denmark felt angry when they receive a message about a failed delivery despite being home all day.

“We have very few of these cases, but they do exist. And we have also had post couriers who are not skilled enough, or who have misunderstood how parcels are delivered correctly,” he said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

The company is currently trialling photo documentation in Stenløse, Ølstykke and Veksø, with postal workers required to take a photo of the package that has been delivered without direct customer contact in order to document the delivery, or take a picture of the building’s entrance to prove that they have visited.

“The solution is that the post courier knows that they have to ring the doorbell and try to deliver the package, so you have security that we were actually there,” Jensen said.

“Customers will be able to access the image via our app if the package fails to be delivered,” he said.

The company said it hopes to roll out the scheme across Denmark by April.

PostNord Denmark said on Wednesday that it had made a loss of 282 Swedish kronor in 2022.

That was a major factor in the company – which also operates in Sweden and Norway – presenting an overall loss in the millions of kroner in 2022.

It Danish operations have struggled due to a drop in the amount of post and packages handled by the company, and higher delivery costs.

Jensen said he hopes the new documentation policy will strengthen PostNord’s position in the market, where it has several competitors in Denmark.

