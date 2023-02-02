Read news from:
PostNord Denmark trials photo documentation of failed deliveries 

Denmark’s PostNord post service says it plans to make postal workers across the country document failed deliveries to reduce the level of customer complaints. 

Published: 2 February 2023 17:33 CET
PostNord plans to introduce photo documentation on deliveries. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The company’s CEO in Denmark, Peter Kjær Jensen, said he believed that it was rare for postal workers to claim to have tried to deliver a package without even visiting the property, but acknowledged that many people in Denmark felt angry when they receive a message about a failed delivery despite being home all day. 

“We have very few of these cases, but they do exist. And we have also had post couriers who are not skilled enough, or who have misunderstood how parcels are delivered correctly,” he said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

The company is currently trialling photo documentation in Stenløse, Ølstykke and Veksø, with postal workers required to take a photo of the package that has been delivered without direct customer contact in order to document the delivery, or take a picture of the building’s entrance to prove that they have visited.

“The solution is that the post courier knows that they have to ring the doorbell and try to deliver the package, so you have security that we were actually there,” Jensen said. 

“Customers will be able to access the image via our app if the package fails to be delivered,” he said.

The company said it hopes to roll out the scheme across Denmark by April.

PostNord Denmark said on Wednesday that it had made a loss of 282 Swedish kronor in 2022.

That was a major factor in the company – which also operates in Sweden and Norway – presenting an overall loss in the millions of kroner in 2022.

It Danish operations have struggled due to a drop in the amount of post and packages handled by the company, and higher delivery costs.

Jensen said he hopes the new documentation policy will strengthen PostNord’s position in the market, where it has several competitors in Denmark.

PostNord to fire additional 100 staff in Denmark

Swedish-Danish post company PostNord is to let an additional 100 employees go in Denmark, it said in a statement.

Published: 26 January 2023 09:38 CET
Staff in production and distribution will be affected by the lay-offs, the company said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after 125 staff and managers in the company’s administration were let go in 2022.

Increased costs are the reason for the redundancies, PostNord said.

“Although we still process more packages than we did before the corona pandemic, we are experiencing, as are many others, very high costs which mean we must adapt to the current economic situation,” Peter Kjær Jensen, CEO of PostNord Danmark, said in the statement.

The company cited energy and fuel prices, inflation and declining consumer activity as key factors driving up costs.

In its results for the third quarter of 2022, published in October, PostNord (including its Swedish operations) posted an operating profit of 65 million Swedish kronor.

But the Danish side of the business alone made a loss of 70 million Swedish kronor, around 46.5 million Danish kroner.

The was said to be due to a drop in the amount of post and packages handled by the company.

Inflation has also increased the pressure on the Danish side of the company, it said in the quarterly result.

PostNord in Denmark had 6,687 staff according to a 2022 company presentation, news wire Ritzai writes.

The entire company, which is jointly Danish and Swedish-owned, has around 28,500 employees.

PostNord was formed in 2009 following partial privatization of Denmark’s national postal service and a merger with its Swedish counterpart through the 1990s and 2000s. It has since struggled, in part due to the dwindling numbers of letters that are now sent. 

