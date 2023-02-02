Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

How many teenagers work part-time in Denmark and what jobs do they have?

One in three minors aged 13-17 who have part-time jobs in Denmark work in supermarkets, according to the most recent data from 2021.

Published: 2 February 2023 13:28 CET
Many Danish teenagers take part time jobs at supermarkets. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The figures, published in a Statistics Denmark report on Thursday, show that supermarkets are the biggest employer of under-18s in the country.

Some 38,000 people under the age of 18 received pay cheques from a supermarket or hypermarket (such as the large out-of-town Bilka stores) in 2021.

That is around 32 percent of all juniors who are employed in Denmark.

“It’s a strong community, also outside of work. They feel that they make a difference in customers’ daily lives and they get ongoing feedback which means a lot to them,” Louise Gade, HR director with Salling Group, told news wire Ritzau.

Salling is the largest supermarket company in Denmark and owns Bilka along with the Føtex and Netto chains.

Young staff are given additional responsibilities at work in stores when they do well, which helps them to thrive, Gade also said.

Although supermarkets are most popular overall for young people who take part time jobs, they do not always come top if the age groups are further broken down.

Danish law allows youngsters aged under 15 to work for up to two hours on schooldays and seven hours per day at the weekend, while people aged 15 or over can work up to two hours on schooldays and eight hours per day at the weekend.

While 16-17 year-olds most commonly work in supermarkets, people aged 13-15 are more likely to work on paper rounds delivering advertisements or newspapers.

Other sectors in which teenagers work include restaurants, retail, sport, agriculture and childcare.

The numbers show that, overall, 34.9 percent of all young people aged 13-17 had a job in Denmark in 2021. That corresponds to 119,500 people, which is approximately 10,000 more than in 2020.

Some 47,200 were between 13 and 15 years old, while 72,300 were aged 16 or 17.

READER QUESTIONS

READER QUESTION: Do Denmark’s residency rules allow you to take a side job?

A reader asked about what the rules are for taking a second side job if you have a work permit or residency permit in Denmark. Here are the rules.

Published: 30 January 2023 09:21 CET
READER QUESTION: If I came in pre-Brexit on the grounds of self sufficiency, and I’m on a temporary residency permit, am I allowed to do a bit of self employed work to top my funds up?

For this reader, the rules are quite clear.

“A temporary residence permit granted according to the Withdrawal Agreement (Brexit) also includes the right to work in Denmark – even though the person has resided in Denmark on grounds of sufficient resources or as an economically inactive person,” the Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), told The Local via email. 

But for other non-EU citizens, here under one of Denmark’s many job schemes, such as the Fast-track scheme, Pay limit scheme, and the Positive lists, or under the various researcher schemes, the rules are more complicated. 

READ ALSO: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

You are generally allowed to get a second job, but you may have to apply for a separate work permit for paid sideline employment, (find information from SIRI here), and also fulfil various conditions. 

If you are a researcher with a permit under the Researcher scheme or the Researcher track under the Fast-track scheme, a Guest researcher, a PhD student, a performing artist or a professional athlete or coach, you are allowed to take up unlimited sideline employment without needing to apply for an additional work permit for sideline employment. 

If, however, you are employed as a researcher under the Pay Limit Scheme, then you have to apply for a special work permit for sideline employment.

People who received their residency permits under the Jobseeker scheme are not eligible for a sideline employment permit. 

For the other job schemes, you need to apply for a separate work permit for paid sideline employment, find information from SIRI here.

“For sideline employment, the salary must be the standard one for the job, and within the same area of ​​work as the main occupation,” SIRI said. 

For example, a musician might want a permit for sideline employment as an instructor at an academy of music, or a doctor might want a permit for sideline employment to teach at a medical school. 

You can be granted a sideline permit for as long as as the duration of your main work permit. 

If you lose your sideline job, you must inform SIRI. If you lose the main job that is the basis for your main work permit, your sideline job permit is automatically invalidated. 

