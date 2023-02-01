Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

One in four Danish companies reliant on foreign labour, defence minister mulls new Ukraine donations, Denmark is world's least corrupt country, and speed camera app to be switched off: here's the latest news from Denmark.

Published: 1 February 2023 08:16 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Workers at a Vestas turbine factory in Esbjerg, Denmark back in 2013. One in four Danish managers have told Lederne that their company could not operate without foreign labour. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

One in four Danish companies reliant on foreign labour: survey

More than half Danish companies employ foreign labour and one in four say they could not run their company without them, according to a member survey of 1,255 company managers by the Lederne management union. 

Of the 1,255 who replied to the survey 759 said they employed foreign workers and 354 said that these workers were essential to their business. 

“This tells us that we cannot run Denmark without foreign labour, so it is not a discussion whether we need foreign labor or not. We have it, and we need more of it,” Bodil Nordestgaard Ismiris, the union’s managing director, told the Politiken newspaper. 

“That’s why the message from us is that we must do away with all these bogus rules which mean that today in Denmark we actually expel many well-functioning, well-integrated people because of some very strange arguments. We have to understand in Denmark that every time we do that, we shoot ourselves in the foot.” 

The new SVM government has announced that it will lower the minimum salary threshold for work permits, so long as unemployment is low. The bill is due to in February.

Danish vocab: gakkede – weird, odd, nonsensical

Denmark ‘considering’ new military donations to Ukraine

Danish Minister of Defence Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has not ruled out additional donations of military equipment to Ukraine after the Nordic country recently agreed to send artillery pieces to Kyiv.

Ellemann-Jensen said in an email to news wire Ritzau that further donations could come into play following a visit to Black Sea city Mykolaiv earlier this week.

“Denmark has just made a large donation to Ukraine in the form of all of the army’s artillery. Something the Ukrainians themselves requested, and that we can be proud of,” Ellemann-Jensen wrote.

“Having said that, there is no doubt there will be a need for more Danish support for Ukraine,” he said. 

Danish vocab: at understøtte – to support 

Denmark rated world’s least corrupt country in index

Denmark has been named the least corrupt country in the world for the fifth time in an annual index – but that does not mean the Nordic country is corruption free, according to a representative from the organisation behind the ranking.

Global anti-corruption agency Transparency International has placed Denmark as the country with the best record in its analysis of the perceived level of corruption in the public sector in a range of countries.

In the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) ranking, countries are given a score from 0 to 100 with a higher number representing a better ranking. Denmark was given 90, two points better than last year’s total of 88.

In a statement on its website, the organisation said Denmark had risen in the index because people had reported less experience of bribery around import/export permits, public services, tax, public contracts and contact with the courts. 

Danish vocab: bestikkelse – bribery

Danish speed camera warning app to be switched off

The Fartkontrol.nu app, which warns motorists about upcoming speed checks on roads, is to be switched off at the end of January.

A message appeared in the app confirming that it will no longer work from next month, media Avisen Danmark reported.

“It is with great regret that we are unable to continue running the app due to technical challenges and new requirements from Google Maps that we are unable to meet,” the message states.

Fartkontrol.nu warns users about speed checks as well as accidents and other traffic disruptions on Danish roads.

Danish vocab: trafikale forstyrrelser – traffic disruptions

Danish supermarket chains to get shared names in rebranding

Danish supermarkets Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma will operate under a shared name after parent company Coop decided to merge the three brands together.

Coop said in a statement on Tuesday that the largest of its Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma stores will all be renamed “Coop”.

Remaining, smaller stores will, along with existing Dagli’ Brugsen stores, all be called “Brugsen” under the rebranding. 

Danish vocab: en kæde – a chain

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Mette Frederiksen's visit to Ukraine, refugee status for all Afghan women and girls, and more fallout at the psychiatric center in Field's case are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 31 January 2023 08:32 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Zelensky thanks Denmark after Frederiksen’s visit to Mykolaiv

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen visited a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen were also in tow, video from the Kyiv Independent shows. 

“I naturally thanked Denmark for its military support, for significantly strengthening our artillery and for its willingness to join the tank coalition,” Zelensky said in his nightly address to Ukraine. 

“We talked about tanks today, and I don’t want to go into detail about it, but I really think that in the near future we can get some equipment one way or another,” he added. 

Defense minister Ellemann-Jensen has previously said there are no plans to send Danish tanks to Ukraine. Of Denmark’s 44 Leopard 2 tanks, 14 are currently deployed in Estonia. 

READ ALSO: Danish government leaders meet with Zelensky in Mykolaiv

Danish Refugee Board: all Afghan women and girls get asylum in Denmark 

A new report from the European Union Asylum Agency that details the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan has spurred the Danish Refugee Board to offer refugee status in Denmark based on gender and national origin alone. 

With the policy change, Denmark joins Sweden in granting Afghan women and girls asylum on the basis of their gender, which previously wasn’t considered enough evidence for an asylum claim. Since August 2021, approximately 10 Afghan women and girls have had applications for asylum refused, the Board said — those cases will now be reopened. 

The policy change will also impact five pending asylum applications, the Board said, and 30 Afghan men whose applications were rejected will be reconsidered for asylum as well.  

We’ll have a full article on this story on our website this morning.

READ ALSO: Denmark reverses residence decisions for hundreds of Syrian refugees

Field’s shooting: Psychiatric center receives injunction for failures 

Amager Psychiatric Center, where the suspected Field’s shooter was receiving treatment soon before the attack, has received court orders to change its practices. 

An inspection by the Danish Patient Safety Authority found deficiencies in the treatment the suspected shooter received and similar issues in the records of randomly selected patients. 

“The center has been ordered to ensure systematic follow-up of treatment, to ensure coordination of medical treatment with patients’ own doctor or psychiatrist, and to ensure adequate record keeping,” news agency Ritzau writes. 

READ MORE: Danish health sector losing psychiatrists to private practice

SHOW COMMENTS