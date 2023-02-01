For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
One in four Danish companies reliant on foreign labour, defence minister mulls new Ukraine donations, Denmark is world's least corrupt country, and speed camera app to be switched off: here's the latest news from Denmark.
Published: 1 February 2023 08:16 CET
Workers at a Vestas turbine factory in Esbjerg, Denmark back in 2013. One in four Danish managers have told Lederne that their company could not operate without foreign labour. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
