Danish supermarket chains to get shared names in rebranding

Danish supermarkets Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma will operate under a shared name after parent company Coop decided to merge the three brands together.

Published: 31 January 2023 17:26 CET
A SuperBrugsen store in Copenhagen. Parent company Coop is to rebrand its supermarkets into streamlined groups. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Coop said in a statement on Tuesday that the largest of its Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma stores will all be renamed “Coop”.

Remaining, smaller stores will, along with existing Dagli’ Brugsen stores, all be called “Brugsen” under the rebranding.

“We are in the midst of a period we have never experienced before, either in the sector or for Coop,” CEO Kræn Østergård Nielsen said in the statement.

“After delivering a record result in 2020 and record turnover in 2021, we have seen and extreme change in customers’ purchases in the last year, whereby they have moved their spending towards discount and generally buy cheaper and fewer items,” he said.

The Coop supermarkets will be Denmark’s biggest chain, according to the company’s statement. The new structure means Coops current eight brands as of 2022 — Kvickly, SuperBrugsen, Dagli´Brugsen, Fakta, 365discount, Irma, Coop.dk Shopping and Coop.dk MAD – will be reduced to three: Coop, 365discount and Brugsen.

The new stores are scheduled to open by late summer.

Copenhagen Airport returns good result but sees dark clouds ahead

Increasing travel activity gave Copenhagen Airport a pre-tax profit of 234 million kroner in the third quarter of 2022.11.08

Published: 8 November 2022 15:19 CET
The Q3 profit represents the first time since 2019 that the airport has made a profit in the third quarter and shows that the company is emerging from a major crisis first brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Thomas Woldbye said in a statement.

“Even though energy crisis, war, inflation and the risk of Covid-19 variants is still creating uncertainty, our expectation is that the annual results will be a plus of around 125-225 million kroner,” Woldbye said in the statement.

The airport made a profit of 221 million kroner in the first nine months of this year before tax, lower than the result for Q3 alone.

“So it seems to be looking bright for air travel despite many dark clouds on the horizon. It’s going better but we are certainly not where we want to be yet,” Woldbye said.

Recent years have seen the Covid-19 pandemic in particular cause setbacks for the airport holding company.

The company – Københavns Lufthavne – made a loss of 1.5 billion kroner through 2020 and 2021 and borrowed 2.2 billion kroner to continue operations and make necessary investments, it said.

