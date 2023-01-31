Danish speed camera warning app to be switched off

A message appeared in the app confirming that it will no longer work from next month, media Avisen Danmark reported.

“It is with great regret that we are unable to continue running the app due to technical challenges and new requirements from Google Maps that we are unable to meet,” the message states.

Fartkontrol.nu warns users about speed checks as well as accidents and other traffic disruptions on Danish roads.

Users of the app submit reports of speed checks, accidents or queues to the app, which other users are then able to see. The app is free to use.

According to its website, the app has over 300,000 active users in Denmark.

It is legal to use but several politicians have previously criticised it and other similar apps, accusing it of being immoral.

But so-called “gossip apps” (sladre-apps) are generally well regarded according to comments previously made by Aalborg University traffic researcher Harry Lahrmann to news wire Ritzau .

“These apps actually have the same effect as if you see a police car driving on the road on patrol. You drive nicely when you see a police car, and a warning about speed checks can have the same effect on road users,” Lahrmann said.

Road safety advocacy group Rådet for Sikker Trafik recommends only using an app that uses sound alerts, so that drivers don’t read text messages or notifications while driving.