Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLICE

Denmark charged one person in 2022 under ‘burqa ban’ law

Last year saw just a single police charge for violation of a 2018 law banning face covering garments, commonly known as the “burqa ban”.

Published: 23 January 2023 15:39 CET
Denmark charged one person in 2022 under ‘burqa ban’ law
Women in niqab participate in a demonstration against Denmark's "burqa ban" against wearing face-covering garments in public, August 2018. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Data drawn by the National Police (Rigspolitiet) from local police departments shows only one charge was issued throughout 2022 for violation of the ban on garments which cover the face.

The ban, which first took effect in 2018, imposes a fine of 1,000 kroner for first offences on individuals wearing garments which cover the face, notably types of veil worn by some Muslim women. These include the burqa, which covers a person’s entire face, or the niqab, which only shows the eyes.

Other accessories that hide the face, such as balaclavas, are also covered by the ban.

The passing and implementing of the law in 2018 took place around considerable public debate and criticism.

READ ALSO: ‘From one day to another, we’re criminals’: Muslim women speak against Denmark’s burqa ban (2018)

The initial years after the ban was introduced saw a higher number of charges.

In the first 12 months after it was put in place, some 23 people were fined under the law.

More than 20 people were charged in 2018, 2019 and 2020, but the number has since dwindled with just two charges made in 2021 and a single charge last year.

Senior coalition partner the Social Democrats – who were not in government when the law was passed but voted in favour of it – say the law is still justified despite a near absence of charges.

“We now have a ban on face coverings in public and our stance is that we will retain this,” the party’s spokesperson for immigration and integration, Kasper Sand Kjær, told news wire Ritzau.

Some opposition parties have called for the law to be scrapped, including the left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and centre-left Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre).

Kjær told Ritzau that the low frequency of cases in which the law was enforced “might show that the law works and that people aren’t covering their faces in public.”

“That’s the intention of it,” he said.

“The intention was not necessarily to pursue a lot of cases but to send a very clear signal and establish a shared rule in public that when we are out amongst each other, we should be able to see and interact with each other,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Fighter aircraft scrambled in response to Copenhagen Airport bomb threat

Denmark’s military scrambled two fighter aircraft on Monday after Copenhagen Airport received a bomb threat.

Published: 6 December 2022 14:10 CET
Fighter aircraft scrambled in response to Copenhagen Airport bomb threat

The military command, Forsvarskommandoen, confirmed the response to news wire Ritzau.

“The military last night sent two F-16s into the air in connection with a threat to a civilian aircraft that was approaching Copenhagen Airport,” it said.

“The two F-16s remained at Copenhagen Airport for a period of time until the passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft,” it added, saying it had no further comment.

Copenhagen Police received a bomb threat against the aircraft shortly before 10pm on Monday.

The flight landed at Copenhagen Airport soon after and its passengers disembarked.

Police investigation of the aircraft on Tuesday morning did not result in the discovery of any explosives, according to Ritzau.

SHOW COMMENTS