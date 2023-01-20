Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GREENLAND

Greenland temperatures warmest ‘in 1,000 years’

Temperatures in parts of Greenland are warmer than they have been in 1,000 years, the co-author of a study that reconstructed conditions by drilling deep into the ice sheet told AFP on Friday.

Published: 20 January 2023 16:42 CET
Greenland temperatures warmest 'in 1,000 years'
Icebergs seen through the fog float in the Baffin Bay near Pituffik, Greenland on July 20, 2022. Researchers says Greenland's temperatures are now at their hottest in 1,000 years. File photo: Kerem Yücel / AFP

“This confirms the bad news that we know already unfortunately … (It is) clear that we need to get this warming under control in order to stop the melting of the Greenlandic ice sheet”, climate physics associate professor Bo Møllesøe Vinther of the University of Copenhagen told AFP.

By drilling into the ice sheet to retrieve samples of snow and ice from hundreds of years ago, scientists were able to reconstruct temperatures from north and central Greenland from the year 1000 AD to 2011.

Their results, published in the scientific journal Nature, show that the warming registered in the decade from 2001-2011 “exceeds the range of the pre-industrial temperature variability in the past millennium with virtual certainty”.

During that decade, the temperature was “on average 1.5  degrees Celsius warmer than the 20th century”, the study found.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet is already leading to rising sea levels, threatening millions of people living along coasts that could find themselves underwater in the decades or centuries to come.

Greenland’s ice sheet is currently the main factor in swelling the Earth’s oceans, according to NASA, with the Arctic region heating at a faster rate than the rest of the planet.

In a landmark 2021 report on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the Greenland ice sheet would contribute up to 18 centimetres to sea level rise by 2100 under the highest emissions scenario.

The massive ice sheet, two kilometres thick, contains enough frozen water to lift global seas by over seven metres (23 feet) in total.

Under the Paris climate deal, countries have agreed to limit warming to well under 2C.

“The global warming signal that we see all over the world has also found its way to these very remote locations on the Greenland ice sheet”, Vinther said. 

“We need to stop this before we get to the point where we get this vicious cycle of a self-sustaining melting of the Greenland ice”, he warned.

“The sooner the better”. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GREENLAND

Greenland suspends fishing agreement with Russia

Greenland has suspended its fishing agreement with Russia for next year, according to the ministry of fisheries.

Published: 20 December 2022 12:22 CET
Greenland suspends fishing agreement with Russia

The ministry of the autonomous Danish territory told news wire AFP that it had informed Russian authorities that “due to the decline of stock for several species, there is no possibility of exchanging quotas for 2023”.

Since 1992 the agreement has mainly allowed Greenland to fish for Russian cod in the Barents Sea, while Russian fishermen have been able to access halibut in Greenlandic waters.

The ministry did not specifically mention the war in Ukraine in relation to the suspension.

But in October Prime Minister Mute Egede said Greenland would “follow EU sanctions against Russia and Russian companies”, according to local media reports.

The EU has imposed a series of crippling sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, with Russian vessels banned from docking in European ports.

In November, Denmark’s autonomous Faroe Islands renewed a fishing quota deal with Russia for one year despite the war.

And Norway — a NATO member — has granted Russian fishing trawlers an exemption to the rules, and agreed catch quotas with Russia in the Barents Sea for next year.

SHOW COMMENTS