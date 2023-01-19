Read news from:
Copenhagen avoids price rises to remain Europe’s cheapest city for international schools

Copenhagen remains the cheapest city in Europe and one of the cheapest in the world for international schools, according to a study comparing internationals schools across four continents.

Published: 19 January 2023 14:52 CET
Pupils learning at school
Photo: Anne Bæk/Ritzau Scanpix

For the third time, Copenhagen was ranked as having the cheapest international schools in Europe, in research from The International Schools Database. Copenhagen was also given top ranking in 2019 and 2020.

Copenhagen was placed 73rd out of 76 cities for the cost of international schooling (the more expensive the city, the higher on the list), with only Casablanca, Cape Town and Ipoh – Perak in Malaysia being cheaper. In Europe, Copenhagen was 31st out of 31.

The research compared 76 cities in 50 countries in 2022. Some schools that didn’t disclose their prices were not included.

Out of the 76 cities included in this year’s study, the average price of international school increased in 43 cities. Copenhagen was one of eight cities where the average price slightly reduced. 

The study showed that in 2022, the average yearly price for an international school in Copenhagen was 4,138 euros. The lowest yearly price was 3369 euros and the highest price was 17,468 euros per year.

The price range is smaller compared to other cities with just one school exception, costing 17,468 euros per year.

“In Denmark, both public and private schools (which includes international schools) are all subsidised by the government. This explains why education is so affordable – comparatively speaking – in a country with a reputation for a high cost of living,” Andrea Robledillo, co-founder of the International Schools Database, said in a comment.

Copenhagen’s consistent placing as the cheapest city in Europe for international schools can also be seen as encouraging given a significant number of locations saw prices go up in the latest analysis.

“Of the 76 cities included in this year’s analysis, 43 showed an increase in median price since last year. In most cases this increase was marginal or below 10 percent, however the median price in certain cities increased beyond this,” including a 17 percent and 16 percent rise in Istanbul and Vienna respectively, Robledillo noted.

A screenshot showing Copenhagen’s position near the bottom of the list of the cost of international schools by city. Graph: www.international-schools-database.com

Switzerland came out as the most expensive country in Europe for international schools. The Swiss cities Zurich, Lausanne-Vaud and Geneva have prices between 21,000 euros and 26,000 euros per year.

New York was most expensive overall, with international schools costing an average of 39,500 euros per year and the most expensive costing 57,000 euros per year.

The average price for the cheapest international school in Ipoh – Perak in Malaysia – only added to the survey this year – was 2,419 euros. 

Could Denmark ban mobile phones at schools?

A spokesperson from one of the parties in Denmark’s coalition government has said he thinks schools should ban students from bringing mobile phones to class.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:34 CET
Could Denmark ban mobile phones at schools?

The spokesperson for children and education with the Moderate party, Rasmus Lund-Nielsen, last week told broadcaster DR’s radio programme Radio4 Morgen that he thinks elementary schools (folkeskoler) should forbid children from having their mobile phones with them during school hours.

“Telephones are simply something that are disruptive because we are used to using them for entertainment, gaming and social media. A lot of things that have nothing to do with what we do at school,” he said on the programme.

Lund-Nielsen, who has a background in psychology and has written a book about the effect of screen use on development, noted that there had already been a number of successful attempts by schools to cut out smartphone use.

“It is certain that there is a link between increased screen time and unhappiness in children. If you see your friends with their noses buried in their screens at break time, that makes it difficult to makes good relations with each other,” he said.

READ ALSO: Schools in Denmark favour rules on mobile phones (2018)

The politician from the Moderates later told broadcaster TV2 that “there is evidence [mobile phones] hinder concentration”.

“Just having it next to you reduces your cognitive abilities. That’s a problem when we want to challenge our students at a high level,” he said.

Lund-Nielsen’s view is currently his own personal stance and not an official Moderate – or government – policy.

He told TV2 it was “important to start the debate”.

Representatives from school associations appear sceptical about the viability of removing phones from classrooms entirely.

“We can’t deny that they [mobile phones] will be part of our routines for the rest of our lives. Although we know they can be disruptive, we have to find out how they can be a resource for us, and a ban would not be the right choice for this,” Marie Holt Hermansen, head of the organisation for elementary school students, Danske Skoleelever (DSE), told TV2.

A spokesperson for upper secondary schools (gymnasier) called the idea “naïve”.

“We have to educate ourselves to be citizens in a modern world controlled by technology, and at school we must learn to control ourselves and put our devices aside when we need to concentrate. I trust us young people to generally be able to do that,” Madeleine Steenberg Williams, head of Danske Gymnasieelevers Sammenslutning (DGS), told TV2.

Lund-Nielsen told the broadcaster he would listen to other ideas and that his stance over a possible ban was not “set in stone”.

But a political ban on phones would prevent teachers from having to enforce policies against devices in classrooms, he noted.

“Many schools do not yet have mobile phone policies, and a ban from the state could be a good way forward in this case. [Students] fortunately have a lot of time outside of school in which they can use their phones,” he said.

