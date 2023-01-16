Read news from:
IN PICTURES: US military unloads transport ship at Aarhus Harbour

Aarhus Harbour on Monday received a US military transport ship loaded with equipment to be transported onwards to Eastern Europe.

Published: 16 January 2023 18:09 CET
US transport ARC Independence at Aarhus Harbour on January 16th as Denmark provides Host Nation Support before the hardware is transported onwards to Eastern Europe. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The 200 metre-long blue and white US military transport ship formed an unusual spectacle in the harbour at Aarhus.

Armoured vehicles and tracked vehicles were among the hardware to be unloaded from the ship just after dawn this morning. The equipment will be transported onwards, initially to Poland according to broadcaster DR.

“We have not previously received a military ship. This is the first time we have been chosen as a transit harbour by the US military. That’s why today is something unusual,” Aarhus Harbour senior press officer Daniel Møller Jensen told DR.

“As Denmark’s largest commercial harbour, we have good conditions and infrastructure to handle large operations like this,” he added.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
 

The ship arrived in Aarhus at 5am and was escorted by the Danish navy home guard (Marinehjemmeværnet).

East Jutland Police and the army home guard were also involved in the work to unload the ship alongside 25 US military personnel.

A sergeant with the US personnel involved in the unloading told DR that the equipment would initially be used for military exercises in Poland.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The equipment is part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which has the objective of showing US ability to strengthen Nato and alliance partners in Eastern Europe through military support, according to a Danish military press statement.

The operation was first set out in 2014 in response to Russian operations in Ukraine during that year, DR writes.

The US military last year used another Danish harbour, Esbjerg, to unload 300 armoured vehicles from a military transport ship. That equipment was also transported on to Poland.

Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Fighter aircraft scrambled in response to Copenhagen Airport bomb threat

Denmark’s military scrambled two fighter aircraft on Monday after Copenhagen Airport received a bomb threat.

Published: 6 December 2022 14:10 CET
The military command, Forsvarskommandoen, confirmed the response to news wire Ritzau.

“The military last night sent two F-16s into the air in connection with a threat to a civilian aircraft that was approaching Copenhagen Airport,” it said.

“The two F-16s remained at Copenhagen Airport for a period of time until the passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft,” it added, saying it had no further comment.

Copenhagen Police received a bomb threat against the aircraft shortly before 10pm on Monday.

The flight landed at Copenhagen Airport soon after and its passengers disembarked.

Police investigation of the aircraft on Tuesday morning did not result in the discovery of any explosives, according to Ritzau.

