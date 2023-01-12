Read news from:
Danish supermarket chain cuts ties with supplier after discovery of decade-old meat

The Salling Group, which owns several supermarket chains, confirmed it will no longer work with supplier Skare Meat Packers after inspectors found years-old meat at the company’s warehouse.

Published: 12 January 2023 11:10 CET
Illustration file photo showing cuts of pork. Supermarket chain Salling will no longer use a supplier after inspectors found dated and poorly documented stocks. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) inspectors found 250 tonnes of old meat — some from as early as 2010 — at Skare Meat Packers, which was a supplier to three of Denmark’s biggest grocery chains.

The fact the company couldn’t say where the meat is from set off alarm bells for authorities. 

Skare Meat Packers is a supplier of meat to the Salling Group, which includes Bilka, Føtex, and Netto.

The Salling Group announced on Wednesday that it had cut all ties with Skare. 

“Our customers must feel confident that suppliers have full transparency at all times and that they comply with relevant laws,” Salling Group’s director of communications Henrik Vinther Olesen told media Finans.

Danish food authorities say meat can be sold as long as the company assesses it for safety (for instance, via smell or taste) regardless of its age — even if it’s 50 years old, a statement from the agency said.

But Skare was reported to police by the Veterinary and Food Administration because the company was unable to document where much of the decade-old meat originated, and because there was evidence that labelling had been changed to display the wrong country of origin. 

The company was also reported to police for allegedly attempting to prevent inspectors from undertaking checks.

Skare Meat Packers director Kurt Skare told newspaper Jyllands-Posten that the company had not acted in breach of the law.

He also said that the ‘old’ meat is sold in processed products like sausage, and that it’s normal for companies to have meat in storage that dates from before 2017.

While it’s technically not illegal to sell meat this old, neither is it normal, according to the business organization the Danish Agriculture and Food Council. 

“Quality and food safety decrease the longer meat is stored,” president Jens Munk Ebbesen told news outlet Agriwatch.

“That’s why it’s not normal to store meat for more than two years if you care about the health, quality and safety of your food,” he said.

World-famous Copenhagen restaurant to close after 2024

Noma in Copenhagen, a triple-Michelin starred restaurant once rated as the best place to eat in the world, is to close for an indefinite period after next year and be replaced by a ‘food laboratory’, its owner said.

Published: 9 January 2023 13:35 CET
World-famous Copenhagen restaurant to close after 2024

Owner and head chef at Noma, Rene Redzepi, told Danish newspaper Berlingske that he planned to close the establishment and that it would not return in its current form.

The Michelin restaurant will therefore close indefinitely from 2025 to make way for a “food laboratory” where new dishes and products would be developed for an online sale concept called Noma Projects, Redzepi told the newspaper.

“It is important to me that Noma is be an enduring factor within ground-breaking food innovation. We will therefore have to remove the restaurant part for a while,” he said.

“We expect it to take somewhere between two and four years for the transformation to be complete. In what for Noma will open again I don’t yet know. But I doubt it will be as a normal restaurant,” he said.

Noma has previously signalled major changes were likely to be forthcoming.

The “food laboratory” will enable larger scale fermentation of raw products by the company’s sales staff, news wire Ritzau writes.

Redzepi told Berlingske he may consider opening the restaurant for a season each year in Copenhagen or another location, possibly abroad.

He said that it was not certain it would ever operate as a restaurant again after the announced closing, however.

The idea for a food lab first occurred to Redzepi during the 2020 closures of restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. At the time, Noma opened a pop-up takeaway burger bar in Copenhagen.

The Danish restaurant has for many years enjoyed a reputation as one of the world’s best and has on several occasions been named top of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. It currently has three Michelin stars.

