DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark to summon Iranian ambassador over executions

Denmark and Belgium said Sunday they would summon Iran's ambassadors after Tehran executed two men linked to protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, with fresh EU sanctions "on the table".

Published: 9 January 2023 09:59 CET
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Iran's envoy to Denmark will be summoned to express the Nordic country’s condemnation of the execution of protestors. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The announcements came shortly after fellow EU nation the Netherlands announced similar action.

Iran’s envoy to Denmark will be summoned “to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage”, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told news agency Ritzau.

The Danish foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that the meeting would take place on Monday.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on Twitter that she was “horrified” by the executions.

“Together with like-minded EU member states, we will summon the Iranian ambassador. New EU sanctions are on the table,” she said.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted on Saturday that he was “appalled” and that the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands would be summoned “to underline our serious concerns”.

A fourth EU sanctions package was “already in preparation” for the 27-nation bloc’s next foreign affairs council to be held on January 23rd, he added.

Iran on Saturday announced that two men had been hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by the death in custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

The executions sparked international condemnation, with the United Nations denouncing “unfair trials based on forced confessions”.

The United States said the hangings were “a key component of the regime’s effort to suppress protests”, which have shaken the Islamic republic since Amini’s death in September last year.

In December, the European Union imposed a third sanctions package against Iran over the violent crackdown on the protests.

GREENLAND

Greenland suspends fishing agreement with Russia

Greenland has suspended its fishing agreement with Russia for next year, according to the ministry of fisheries.

Published: 20 December 2022 12:22 CET
The ministry of the autonomous Danish territory told news wire AFP that it had informed Russian authorities that “due to the decline of stock for several species, there is no possibility of exchanging quotas for 2023”.

Since 1992 the agreement has mainly allowed Greenland to fish for Russian cod in the Barents Sea, while Russian fishermen have been able to access halibut in Greenlandic waters.

The ministry did not specifically mention the war in Ukraine in relation to the suspension.

But in October Prime Minister Mute Egede said Greenland would “follow EU sanctions against Russia and Russian companies”, according to local media reports.

The EU has imposed a series of crippling sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, with Russian vessels banned from docking in European ports.

In November, Denmark’s autonomous Faroe Islands renewed a fishing quota deal with Russia for one year despite the war.

And Norway — a NATO member — has granted Russian fishing trawlers an exemption to the rules, and agreed catch quotas with Russia in the Barents Sea for next year.

