Danish supermarkets to close earlier to save on electricity 

Shoppers will have to check out at the grocery store chains, both owned by Coop, before 7pm on weekends, broadcaster TV2 reports. The changes to opening times took effect on January 1st.

The new closing times are an hour or two earlier than the supermarkets have historically closed on weekends, with 8pm or 9pm the previous normal weekend closing times.

It is up to management at each location to decide whether to close earlier on weekdays as well, Coop’s head of information Jens Juul Nielsen told TV2.

The 150 stores with reduced opening times at weekends are spread across the country, Nielsen also said, so check with your local store if you are unsure whether it is affected.

The decision to cut down on opening times was made to save money, Nielsen confirmed.

“The costs of electricity and energy have increased and our purchasing prices are under strain so we have looked at our energy overheads, turned lights off and turned refrigerators off around stores,” he said.

The late weekend opening times are among those least likely to inconvenience customers by their absence, he told TV2.

The company will revisit the decision if it appears to have a negative impact on revenues, he also said.

In addition to the Coop-owned stores, around 150 independent SuperBrugsen supermarkets are also reducing opening times on both weekends and weekdays, the broadcaster writes.