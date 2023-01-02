Read news from:
Austria
Danes defy increased living costs for holidays in warmer climes

Higher living costs have not prevented Danish holidaymakers from seeking faraway, warm destinations this winter, but summer 2023 could see more budget-conscious travel.

Published: 2 January 2023 12:59 CET
Danish travel agencies have reported sold-out deals to premium destinations like Mauritius this winter. Photo by Ondrej Bocek on Unsplash

The cost of living crisis has so far had little impact on Danes’ enthusiasm for long distance travel to warm and exotic holiday destinations, broadcaster DR writes.

The first winter season in three years without major Covid-19 travel restrictions has seen packages to countries such as Mauritius and Thailand sold out, travel agencies Bravo Tours and Spies said.

Denmark’s biggest travel agency, TUI, said it had seen a huge spike in sales of trips to the Maldives, Mauritius, Zanzibar and Dubai.

“These are luxurious products we are offering. A trip to the Maldives might have an average price of 36,000 kroner. The trend is certainly that we still want to travel,” the company’s acting head of media communications Kike Wiese told DR.

Copenhagen Airport said it expected 8.5 million passengers during the winter season – a figure that falls a little short of the 10 million which was normal in pre-Covid years.

This is likely to be due to airlines still working to catch up from the hit they took during the coronavirus crisis, and not a lack of demand, according to DR’s report.

“We expect 2023 to be the year in which we are very busy at the airport all year round, whereas previous years have started somewhat quietly,” Copenhagen Airport commercial director Peter Korsgaard told DR.

Bravo Tours said it was at the same level as pre-pandemic business activity and its main obstacle was a shortage of flights.

“We have problems with there not being enough flights at the moment. Especially to Thailand, a lot of flights are sold out because airlines have simply not got up and running again. They still need pilots and stewardesses after corona,” CEO of Bravo Tours Peder Hornshøj told DR.

Although travel habits do not currently appear to be impacted by higher living costs, that could change in coming seasons, Hornshøj predicted.

“On top of the pandemic, a lot of people have given it a bit extra economically, for example with things like better hotels or facilities. But I also think we are going to see many people wanting to go on holiday but also save a bit, so the cheaper destinations will probably be popular in the summer,” he said.

Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the latest Covid situation in China - so could this mark the return of vaccine passports and travel restrictions?

Published: 2 January 2023 10:53 CET
Several EU countries including France, Italy and Spain (as well as non-EU countries including the UK and USA) have already imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, over fears of new variants of Covid-19.

The countries announced their restrictions – mostly amounting to compulsory tests and masks – on a unilateral basis at the end of last week, but there have been calls for greater co-ordination at an EU level.

There is now a meeting scheduled for Wednesday of the EU Integrated Policy Response Capability to discuss coordinating measures, with an insider telling Politico: “The idea is to harmonise, but without being extremely prescriptive.”

The meeting has been called by Sweden, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU. 

So what measures are likely?

At present the countries that have announced restrictions have only imposed testing and mask rules – there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination and no travel bans. All measures only apply only to travellers from China.

A meeting of the European Health Safety Committee last Thursday did not produce any concrete measures, with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides merely urging member states to coordinate quickly. It was after this that some countries announced their own restrictions.

If anything more concrete comes out of Wednesday’s meeting, it is likely to refer to testing or mask rules only and like the previous EU Covid travel policies, will be advisory for countries to follow.

Because borders are a national competence, countries can impose their own measures without having to consult the EU.

Despite the introduction of the EU digital vaccine passport, countries never managed to entirely co-ordinate their travel rules during 2020 and 2021.

In most EU countries the health pass or vaccine pass apps remain active, and could be used again if necessary. 

Will there be travel bans?

At this stage more draconian restrictions – such as the ‘red lists’ or ‘essential travel only’ rules of 2021 seem unlikely.

Most EU countries have a high level of vaccine cover, so would probably only resort to travel restrictions if new variants – against which current Covid vaccines are not effective – emergence in China (or any other country).  

