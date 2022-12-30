Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Stop and search zones set up in Copenhagen after Christmas stabbings, Denmark's largest tax fraud case and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 30 December 2022 08:30 CET
Copenhagen
The police in Copenhagen have decided to establish designated visitation zones in Nørrebro and the Nordvest quarter in Copenhagen in response to several stabbings that occurred during the Christmas holiday period. Photo by Thomas Chizzali / Unsplash

Police in Copenhagen set up stop and search zones after stabbings

After several stabbings during the Christmas holiday period, the police in Copenhagen have decided to set up visitation zones in parts of Nørrebro and the Nordvest quarter in Copenhagen, according to a new press release.

Within visitation zones, police can stop people and check their possessions without meeting the usual requirements to do so.

The visitation zones will stay in force from December 29th at 6:00pm until January 5th at 6:00pm, Danish newswire Ritzau reports.

“Unfortunately, we have seen five stabbings in a relatively limited area since Christmas Eve and have also caught a number of people with knives in the same area. We can’t, and we won’t accept that. We have therefore established visitation zones until the Thursday after New Year,” police inspector Tommy Laursen noted in the press release.

The visitation zone is expected to prevent new incidents, the police inspector said.

The police have previously announced that they would increase street presence because of the five stabbings.

Dubai court authorises jailed Brit’s fraud extradition

A Dubai court Thursday authorised the extradition of a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro tax fraud in Denmark, authorities said, ahead of a further ruling by a higher court.

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal in September rejected an extradition request by Denmark, the AFP writes.

The Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Thursday, according to the media office of Dubai’s government.

“The Dubai Court of Appeal has issued a ruling to extradite Sanjay Shah, a British citizen, to Denmark… for alleged fraud and money laundering,” it said in a statement.

Horizons & Co, a firm representing Shah, noted that “today’s decision confirms that Mr Shah can be extradited from the UAE”.

Shah will not be extradited immediately.

“We now have 30 days in which to appeal today’s judgement in the Court of Cassation, the highest Court in the UAE,” said Horizons & Co’s Managing Partner Ali Al Zarooni.

Solar and wind power covered two thirds of Danish electricity consumption last year

In 2022, electricity production from wind and solar accounted for 59.3 percent of total Danish electricity consumption.

That is a record high, Energinet wrote in a press release on Friday.

Energinet is a state-owned company that owns and develops the electricity and gas network in Denmark.

That is an increase of 11.9 percentage points from 47.4 per cent in 2021. If one goes even further back, it is a doubling from 30 percent in 2012, Ritzau reports.

It is important to note that 2022 has been a year with a lot of wind, meaning favourable conditions for wind power generation.

Number of rape convictions in Denmark on the rise

In 2022, significantly more people have been convicted of rape compared to the previous year, according to the figures from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, DR reports.

From January 1st to December 3rd, 2022, 143 people were convicted of rape. The year before, the figure amounted to 119, while 117 and 104 people were convicted of rape in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

According to Gyrithe Trautner Ulrich, deputy public prosecutor at the State Attorney’s Office and a member of the Ministry of Justice’s expert panel in criminal rape cases, two reasons, in particular, explain the development; better policing and the law on consent.

“The cases are now investigated more thoroughly and better than before,” she stated.

According to Trautner Ulrich, the development is due, among other things, to the fact that the perception of rape in Denmark and how “real rape victims” react has changed in recent years.

In the past, many women were turned away at the counter by the police, Trautner Ulrich noted.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Danish police step up speed control efforts, electricity price comparison site criticised and other news from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 29 December 2022 08:31 CET
Danish police step up speed control

The Danish police are increasing the number of vehicles that can automatically control speed (so-called ATK vehicles) on the country’s roads.

This will gives the police a better chance of catching motorists who do not comply with the speed limits, the National Police wrote in a press release on Thursday.

The police have received 25 new photo vans and speed control boxes, which have been distributed all over the country.

That means that the total number of ATK vehicles will increase from 82 to 107, according to Ritzau.

“We know that excessive speed is a factor in four out of ten fatal accidents,” deputy police inspector Thomas Tarpgaard, stated in the press release.

With the new vehicles, the police’s work with speed control will be strengthened. The new ATK vehicles contain a number of improvements which, among other things, mean that it will be easier to photograph motorcyclists who drive too fast.

“We will have better opportunities to photograph motorcyclists who drive too fast. At the same time, the camera has a higher resolution, so we’ll get better images to work with,” Tarpgaard added.

Beware of misleading electricity price comparisons

Elpris.dk is a price comparison service run with public funds by the Danish Utility Regulator Authority. Its purpose is to help consumers get an overview of the electricity market.

However, people who check whether they can get cheaper electricity from another company by consulting the website elpris.dk may be misled, according to the Bolius Knowledge Centre.

The centre has carried out a test of the website, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

According to Jørgen Munksgaard Rasmussen of Bolius, the fact that electricity companies report their prices to the service themselves can be problematic.

The authority has no control over whether the companies actually report grid management fees or surcharges, he told Jyllands-Posten.

Therefore, a company can appear to offer lower prices on elpris.dk than is actually the case, according to the Knowledge Centre Bolius.

The Danish Consumer Council has also been critical of the price comparison website.

Denmark and the EU call on the Taliban to reverse NGO decision

Foreign ministers from 12 countries – including Denmark – and the European Union (EU) are calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government to reverse its decision to bar women from working in NGOs.

“The Taliban’s unjustifiable and dangerous order, which excludes female employees of national and international NGOs from the workplace, puts millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid for their survival at risk,” the statement reads.

In addition to Denmark and the EU, the foreign ministers from the USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Great Britain and the Netherlands have signed the appeal.

On Saturday, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan ordered all NGOs not to allow female employees to come to work.

The Taliban justify the decision with the fact that some female employees have not followed the rules of Islamic clothing for women.

The order from the Taliban has caused several NGOs – including the Danish aid organization Dacaar – to pause their work in the country.

Danish gas reserves at almost 90 percent

Europe’s gas stocks are still well-filled. When it comes to Denmark, the latest figures show that the Danish gas reserves are at almost 90 percent.

“January and February may well be some really cold months throughout Europe, and then we may well have a critical situation again, but I believe that we are getting past the point where companies will have to shut down,” professor of energy planning at Aalborg University Brian Vad Mathiesen told DR.

However, Danes should not use the good news as an invitation to ramp up energy consumption.

“In the next 3-4 years, we must have an extremely strong focus on savings efforts…

“However, if we can get through this winter, then it is my assessment that we can get through the next two winters,” Mathiesen noted.

“There are other analysts who believe that filling up the gas storages may be difficult. I don’t necessarily think it will be,” the energy researcher stated, adding that it will only be challenging to fill up the gas reserves if Danes return to a normal level of consumption.

“I think that people have become good at saving and can see that you can actually save a lot of money,” he explained.

