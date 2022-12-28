Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Mink farmers pursuing new careers, inflation hurts fireworks sales and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 28 December 2022 08:19 CET
Mink
Denmark will lift its two-year ban on mink farming in January 2023, but many Danish mink farmers are looking for new occupations. Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur / Unsplash

Mink farmers are finding new careers

Reinventing himself as a brewer at age 62 would never have occurred to Poul Erik Vestergaard, but Denmark’s controversial cull of the country’s minks over Covid fears forced him to change course.

Authorities ordered the slaughter of the Nordic country’s farmed mink population in November 2020 following the discovery of a mutated strain of the coronavirus.

After a two-year ban, Denmark will once again allow mink farming from January 2023.

But for Vestergaard, his mink-raising days are over.

“The farm can be used for other things. That’s my view. It’s over now. It just has to go,” the veteran farmer told AFP at a 100-hectare (247-acre) farm that will become a microbrewery.

Most of the ca. 1,000 farms in the Scandinavian country, once the world’s leading exporter of mink fur, have made the same choice, leaving “ghost farms” across the plains of western Denmark, where the husbandry was focused.

Danes are spending less on fireworks

According to an analysis from the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv), Danes are spending significantly less money on fireworks this year than last year.

“There is a significant drop in expected consumption. It probably comes from the fact that we are in a situation characterised by high inflation,” Frederik Bergenfelt Friis, a consultant at Dansk Erhverv, told Ritzau.

According to the analysis, Danes will spend 300 million kroner this year compared to 450 million last year.

According to Dansk Erhverv’s survey, just over one in five households plan to buy fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

Fireworks can be legally set off in Denmark from December 27th up to and including January 1st.

Amount of seized illegal fireworks in Denmark has soared

The Danish Customs Agency has so far seized 1.7 tonnes of illegal fireworks this year – more than a fivefold increase compared to 2018, DR reports.

The increase is due, among other things, to increased efforts from the Customs Agency, which is collaborating with other agencies to control the purchase and sale of fireworks.

“The more we focus on it, the more (illegal fireworks) we find,” Jesper Christensen, a manager at the Danish Customs Agency, stated.

Customs officials increasingly intercept illegal fireworks in packages from postal and courier companies.

Danish State Railways to close ticket machines on New Year’s Eve

In an attempt to put an end to vandalism on New Year’s Eve, Danish State Railways (DSB) is closing all the outdoor ticket machines.

“You may therefore find that you cannot buy tickets via our machines on New Year’s Eve. You can instead buy a ticket via our website dsb.dk, or the DSB App. You can also still travel with your Rejsekort,” DSB’s website states.

The machines will be opened again at some point during New Year’s Day.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

High prices are keeping Danes away from the dentist, coronavirus cases in nursing homes on the rise and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 27 December 2022 08:26 CET
Danes are postponing going to the dentist due to high prices

Seven out of ten dentists think more patients are cancelling or postponing their dental appointments this year compared to last year, according to a new Dental Association survey.

A total of 622 dental clinics took part in the survey.

Many people are cancelling their appointment for regular dental check-ups or major treatments at the dentist, and around 90 percent of dentists believe it is due to high prices and heating bills.

Tina Pauli from Amager has two teeth that are about to break, but she has had to cancel her dentist appointment in November this year because she cannot afford it.

“It costs a lot of money, and after everything has gone up in price, especially food and electricity, I have put it off indefinitely,” she told DR.

Coronavirus infection on the rise in nursing homes

The increasing number of coronavirus cases in nursing homes around the country worries the Alzheimer’s Association, which is now calling for the administration of the fifth vaccine dose.

“The elderly in nursing homes are vulnerable, and therefore you should start considering and planning to offer them another vaccine dose against Covid infection,” Nis Peter Nissen, director of the Alzheimer’s Association, told the newspaper Berlingske.

Among other things, he pointed out that some time has now passed since the elderly in the nursing homes received their fourth injection.

He also believes Denmark was too late with the fourth dose (administered in September).

In mid-November, there were 155 confirmed coronavirus cases a week in nursing homes, according to the State Serum Institute.

Long waiting times at the emergency room

With the general practitioners closed over the Christmas holidays, there has been extra pressure on the medical staff in the emergency room in several places in the country.

The Region of Southern Denmark and the Capital Region of Denmark have both reported high levels of demand.

The Region of Southern Denmark was so busy on Monday that it warned users via Facebook that they should expect issues getting through to the emergency room.

At one point in time, there were more than 100 people in the telephone queue, DR reported.

While emergency rooms are usually busy over Christmas, this year was particularly demanding. Due to the long waiting time at the medical phone line, the call centre in the Region of Southern Denmark experienced an unusually high number of 112 calls on Monday morning, according to Gitte Jørgensen.

In response, the region announced on Facebook that 112 should only be used in life-threatening situations.

In the Capital Region, where the emergency telephone number 1813 is used to contact emergency services, there has also been high demand over the Christmas holidays.

Yesterday, several citizens were thrown off the line because all the phones were busy, and there “couldn’t be any more people in line”.

In the busiest periods, the waiting time was up to two and a half hours, head of the department for the 1813 emergency telephone number, Berit Juhl, said.

New government inspired by Dutch penal system

The Danish prisons are full, and the government now wants to take a close look at the Dutch model, where more people are sentenced to an alternative prison sentence.

The government plans to “investigate” and “evaluate experiences with resocialisation and alternative forms of punishment from comparable countries, including the Netherlands”.

In 10-15 years, the Netherlands has succeeded in reducing the number of inmates so significantly that several prisons have been closed.

The country did so by letting more convicts serve their sentences through, for example, community service, professor emeritus and researcher in crime and punishment at Tilburg University in the Netherlands Jan van Dijk to Ritzau stated.

