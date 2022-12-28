For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Mink farmers pursuing new careers, inflation hurts fireworks sales and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 28 December 2022 08:19 CET
Denmark will lift its two-year ban on mink farming in January 2023, but many Danish mink farmers are looking for new occupations. Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur / Unsplash
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
High prices are keeping Danes away from the dentist, coronavirus cases in nursing homes on the rise and other news from Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 27 December 2022 08:26 CET
