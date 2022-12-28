Read news from:
Danish electricity companies blasted for ‘borrowing money from consumers’

The Danish Consumer Council (Forbrugerrådet Tænk) recently called out energy companies for acting as banks by charging consumers in advance during an energy crisis.

Published: 28 December 2022 10:17 CET
Electricity
The Danish Consumer Council recently criticized energy companies for charging consumers in advance during an energy crisis. Photo by 6enjamin d / Unsplash

Four out of five Danes are looking for ways to save money due to the high electricity prices, according to a recent Consumer Council survey.

Electricity prices have gone up throughout the country. Still, not a single electricity company promotes the option of paying for actual electricity consumption ​​on their website (arrear payments) despite several of them offering the option to customers, the Consumer Council warns.

The organisation is critical of such behaviour, noting that it amounts to “bad information for the consumer,” which in some cases has resulted in customers getting bills of up to three times more than their actual consumption.

“Consumers de facto act as banks for the companies. We can see that the amounts collected are often significantly higher than what has been used,” Consumer Council chief Mads Reinholdt told TV 2.

Survey results

In the Consumer Council’s survey, 30 out of 40 contacted energy companies responded.

It is possible to pay for actual rather than expected consumption at 10 of the 40 companies the Council reached out to.

However, nine of the ten do not advertise the option, and several companies also require a credit rating or fee from their customers before they allow them to pay for their actual usage, TV 2 reports.

The survey also showed that 53 percent of Danish consumers prefer arrears payments, while 34 percent prefer advance payments.

One of the country’s largest energy companies, Andel Energi, says that the majority of their customer base already pays for actual consumption. Therefore, they believe there is no need to promote the option.

“Generally, we have always invoiced in arrears, and we continue to do so. This, of course, means that a very large proportion of our customers are currently on (the) arrears (model),” a manager in the company, Jack Kristensen, stated.

“Unless the customer wants something else, they will basically be set up with arrears payments,” Kristensen added, noting that all new customers pay for actual consumption.

Risk associated with advance payments

Mads Reinholdt warns that consumers who pay for electricity in advance cannot get their money back if an electricity company goes bankrupt.

“They take on the entire risk by paying for a product they never received. It is completely unreasonable. If a company goes bankrupt, consumers risk not getting their money back,” he warned.

The energy crisis also means that companies are at greater risk of bankruptcy, so the risk is, therefore, even greater for consumers, who already pay more for electricity, the Consumer Council noted.

MONEY

Interest rate spike to affect thousands of Danish homeowners from the New Year

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners with CITA loans will have to pay a higher interest rate from the New Year. For most, the increase will be around 2.4 percentage points.

Published: 27 December 2022 15:21 CET
Realkredit Danmark and the Danish bank Arbejdernes Landsbank announced the news on Tuesday after a new interest rate was set for the loans of around 200,000 homeowners.

In the so-called CITA loans, the interest rate is adjusted every six months according to what is called the CITA interest rate. The new interest rates come into force on January 1st, 2023.

FlexKort loans at Realkredit Danmark and F card loans at Totalkredit both fall under the said category.

Historically high interest rate level

According to Arbejdernes Landsbank, the new interest rates from the New Year will be an average of 2.9 percent. Before the New Year, it was 0.5 percent.

The lowest interest rate from the turn of the year will be 2.74 percent, while the highest interest rate will amount to 3.16 percent.

The interest on the loans will thus end up at the highest level since they were introduced in 2013, according to the chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank Jeppe Juul Borre.

At Realkredit Danmark, approximately three out of four borrowers will end up with an interest rate of just under 3 percent.

There, it has been calculated that the new interest rate will total between 2 and 3 billion kroner in interest payments for Danish homeowners next year.

“It is something that the individual borrower can naturally feel at a time when there is already pressure on the household budget from high inflation.

“Ultimately, this will also hurt activity in the Danish economy,” chief economist at Realkredit Danmark Christian Hilligsøe Heinig said, according to DR.

The fight against inflation

The rise in interest rates is due to the central bank raising interest rates in an attempt to bring down inflation.

The rising interest rate is supposed to lead demand to fall.

“This is a sign that when we see monetary policy tightening, it is something that affects companies and households very directly,” chief analyst Sune Malthe-Thagaard at Totalkredit said, according to Ritzau.

