Austria
MONEY

Swedish investor weighs in on financial risks in 2023

What will 2023 be like? What will happen to inflation? How will the war in Ukraine affect the economy going forward? Here's what Swedish investor Christer Gardell, founder and CEO of the fund Cevian Capital, has to say.

Published: 26 December 2022 09:11 CET
Stockholm
Swedish investor Christer Gardell, CEO of Cevian Capital, discusses what to expect in 2023 - in terms of financial risks. Photo by Philip Myrtorp / Unsplash

Looking back on 2022, Gardell believes that the stock market has gotten a little better at taking a beating – compared to two decades ago.

“Once we were out of the pandemic, inflation, energy prices, and a war in the immediate area hit. That is quite a lot of uncertainty at once. If this had happened 20 years ago, there would have been total panic in the stock market. So, the stock market has gotten a little better, I think, at taking a beating.

“During all the strange years when money has cost nothing, quite a few bubbles have been inflated in the system, strange companies that earn nothing and barely have any operations still valued in the billions… And we got strange phenomena like cryptocurrencies and these SPAC companies (special purpose acquisition companies)… Many of these bubbles have been scrubbed away in 2022,” Gardell said.

What will 2023 look like?

Gardell thinks 2023 might start off quite rocky.

“It could be quite dramatic at the beginning, I think. But the recession will surely go away in 2023. It is uncertain how the war in Ukraine will develop… If it escalates, it is a bad scenario, but if there were to be peace, it is clear that it would be favourable for the stock market.

“Those who should be worried are those who had borrowed heavily during the happy days when money was free – the real estate sector and private equity (venture capital companies), as well as telecom companies.

“Other companies that will have a hard time are companies close to consumers. In Sweden, the interest rates hit people immediately, as most people have short-term and variable interest rate loans. Then you have the energy prices. They have a strong dampening effect on purchasing behaviour. It is probably impossible to raise consumer prices anymore, as customers have no money. If you raise the prices, you lose too much volume.”

Inflation changes

The investor believes that the key challenges related to inflation have already been solved.

“We had a whole generation that didn’t know what inflation and interest rates were. Now they know. Now they know that money costs money…

“We see how shipping prices have started to fall, and many raw material prices have also fallen. So, I think the inflation problem is actually solved. The central bank (Riksbank) does not need to intervene anymore,” he concluded.

COST OF LIVING

Inflation down in Denmark but forecasts tentative for 2023

Inflation took a step backwards in Denmark in November but the cost of food and fuel remains high.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:46 CET
Prices of consumer goods and services were up 8.9 percent on average in November compared to November 2021.

Although this is a severe figure for inflation, it is lower than the one-year inflation figure of 10.1 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in October.

It is also the first time since December 2021 that the inflation measure is lower than the previous month’s inflation, the stats bureau said in a latest report.

“It’s a gigantic relief that inflation is finally falling,” senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

“Danes have this year faced the worst inflation for 40 years and it has eaten away at people’s wallets,” he said.

“Price increases have made it around 40,000 kroner more expensive for an average Danish family in annual costs,” he added in written comments.

Lower prices for gas, electricity, diesel and petrol in November compared to the previous month can be credited for the lower inflation rate, according to senior analyst Louise Aggerstrøm Hansen of Danske Bank.

“Today’s numbers correspond to an average family with children paying 3,250 kroner more each month on their regular costs compared to a year ago,” she wrote in a comment.

Although inflation has taken a step backwards, it is still far higher than what would be considered a normal level for prices increases year-on-year.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for 40 years?

Inflation of around 1-2 percent has been around the normal level seen in recent years.

Higher inflation means that consumers’ have lower purchasing power than previously.

Forecasts for inflation trends in coming months remain tentative despite the encouraging nature of the latest figures, Borre said.

“Energy prices define the direction to a huge extent and we have recently seen how quickly energy prices can go up,” he said.

“And it’s certainly not unlikely they could go up even more,” he said.

Hansen said she expected inflation for December to be up again as energy prices rise. However, a marked drop can be expected for inflation in 2023.

That is in part because the comparison to 12 months earlier will be with prices that were already high, rather than pre-inflation prices.

“In addition, there is still a large uncertainty about the outlook for electricity and gas prices during both this winter and next,” she said.

READ ALSO: Energy prices in Denmark rise as winter weather sets in

