Get ready for a wet and windy end to 2022

The last week of 2022 will mostly be windy and wet, according to on-duty meteorologist Anna Christiansson at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Published: 26 December 2022 08:39 CET
Rain
According to meteorologist Anna Christiansson, the final week of 2022 is expected to be windy and wet. Photo by Bao Menglong / Unsplash

“Next week, it will be windy, and it will rain. Maybe there will be sleet in some places, but it will still be quite mild during the coming week,” Christiansson said.

Daytime temperatures will be between three and eight degrees Celsius.

Locally, there may be light night frost.

“The week will start with cloudy, hazy and partly foggy weather. There will be periods of rain. The temperatures will be between five and eight degrees,” the on-duty meteorologist noted.

“After that, we have a cold front which will come in from the west with rain. It will cause the wind to turn to the west and northwest.

The wind will then increase and turn into strong gusts with the force of a gale or storm.

Some sunny weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, there may be a chance of some sun and only a few showers with rain, maybe sleet. In the afternoon, however, it will become more cloudy.

The temperatures will be between four and seven degrees.

During the night to Wednesday, the temperature may drop to one degree.

“It is going to be windy and rainy for the rest of the week, but with the possibility of seeing a bit of sun on some days.

“The forecast can change, but for now, it seems that there is a possibility of seeing the sun on Thursday,” Christiansson concluded.

Denmark salts roads with snow and sleet forecast

Road authorities in Denmark say they are salting surfaces ahead of expected snowfall on Wednesday.

Published: 7 December 2022 11:57 CET
Motorists preparing to drive on Wednesday afternoon should prepare for snow or sleet with conditions around freezing, the Danish Met office DMI said.

DMI issued early on Wednesday a warning for heavy snow in much of northern and eastern Jutland, the Great Belt Bridge region and western and northern Zealand.

In a later update on Wednesday, the warning was limited to areas of Zealand.

“The most important thing is to prepare your car for these winter journeys. That means removing all the snow from windscreens and making sure windows are demisted, so you can see properly,” Søren W. Rasmussen, auto editor with motorists’ organisation FDM’s magazine Motor, told news wire Ritzau.

‘Heavy’ snowfall as alerted by DMI means that over 15 centimetres of snow falls within a six-hour period.

Air temperature will be around freezing, meaning much of the snow could take the form of sleet. Ground temperature is also relatively high, meaning snow has less chance of taking on the ground.

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said it was prepared to salt roads in advance of forecast snow in affected areas.

“When snowfall is imminent we do a salting ahead of the snow, so the salt works on the snow in the first instance,” operations manager Carina Meldgaard Frandsen told news wire Ritzau.

The roads authority also has the option of using snow plows where necessary.

Despite this, snow will increase the likelihood of slippery and hazardous roads on Wednesday afternoon. Rasmussen advised motorists to keep a greater distance than usual in traffic and to reduce speeds.

“It’s simply related to snow and ice on the road meaning that friction is reduced and you therefore need a longer distance to brake,” he said.

Most areas will receive between two and eight centimetres of snow according to DMI. Local areas may see heavier coatings.

