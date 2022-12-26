Get ready for a wet and windy end to 2022

“Next week, it will be windy, and it will rain. Maybe there will be sleet in some places, but it will still be quite mild during the coming week,” Christiansson said.

Daytime temperatures will be between three and eight degrees Celsius.

Locally, there may be light night frost.

“The week will start with cloudy, hazy and partly foggy weather. There will be periods of rain. The temperatures will be between five and eight degrees,” the on-duty meteorologist noted.

“After that, we have a cold front which will come in from the west with rain. It will cause the wind to turn to the west and northwest.

The wind will then increase and turn into strong gusts with the force of a gale or storm.

Some sunny weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, there may be a chance of some sun and only a few showers with rain, maybe sleet. In the afternoon, however, it will become more cloudy.

The temperatures will be between four and seven degrees.

During the night to Wednesday, the temperature may drop to one degree.

“It is going to be windy and rainy for the rest of the week, but with the possibility of seeing a bit of sun on some days.

“The forecast can change, but for now, it seems that there is a possibility of seeing the sun on Thursday,” Christiansson concluded.