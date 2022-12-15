Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Two-time Danish PM Rasmussen seals government comeback as foreign minister

Denmark's former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen completed a remarkable political journey when he was named foreign minister on Thursday in Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's new left-right government.

Published: 15 December 2022 14:01 CET
Two-time Danish PM Rasmussen seals government comeback as foreign minister
Lars Løkke Rasmussen (centre) with the four other new ministers from the Moderate party. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Rasmussen, who served as prime minister from 2009-2011 and again in 2015-2019, quit the right-wing Liberal party amid an internal conflict after the 2019 election defeat and started his own centre-right party, the Moderates.

His Moderates are in Frederiksen’s new government along with the Liberals, following last month’s general election.

The alliance between the left-wing Social Democrats and right-wing Liberals is unusual in Denmark, with the last attempt in 1978-1979 lasting just 14 months.

But Rasmussen first touted a centrist collaboration between the two parties as far back as the eve of the 2019 election, when he made the surprise move of calling for the coalition at a time when it was beyond the realms of political likelihood.

Considered one of the master strategists in Danish politics, the two-time prime minister has, in the three-and-a-half years since that election, been ousted from his legacy party, founded a new one, led it to a vote share of 9.3 percent in its first election and returned to government as foreign minister under Frederiksen, his erstwhile rival, and alongside his successor as Liberal leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

Ellemann-Jensen, who had campaigned against Frederiksen in the hope of building a right-wing majority, ultimately agreed to form a government with her “in Denmark’s best interest”.

He becomes deputy prime minister and defence minister.

Frederiksen’s second term as prime minister looks set to be very different from her first, which ran from 2019-2022, when she led a minority Social Democratic government that relied on support from her traditional left-wing allies.

That left-wing bloc won an absolute majority in the November election, but Frederiksen chose nonetheless to form a left-right government.

She said the current global political context, with the war in Ukraine and economic crisis, justified the move — but convincing the Liberals to ally themselves with her is also sure to create a split on the right wing.

Frederiksen failed however to convince the centre-left Social Liberal party to join the government, though it had been open to the possibility.

The new cabinet, made up of 15 men and eight women, includes 11 Social Democrats, eight Liberals and five Moderates.

The finance ministry will remain in the hands of Nicolai Wammen, a Social Democrat.

READ ALSO: Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

Liberal (Venstre) party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has been named as Denmark’s new defence minister and deputy prime minister as the new government was formed on Thursday. The leader of the Moderate party, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, becomes foreign minister.

Published: 15 December 2022 11:11 CET
Party leaders take foreign and defence minister posts in new Danish government

After yesterday’s presentation of the new government platform, the new team of Danish government ministers was on Thursday presented to Queen Margrethe and the public at royal palace Amalienborg, in keeping with tradition. 

While Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen was a certainty to continue as prime minister, the two other coalition party leaders were expected to be given prominent roles in the new government.

Ellemann-Jensen replaces Morten Bødskov at the defence ministry. Bødskov will move to the business ministry.

The previous government, a purely Social Democratic minority government, did not have a deputy prime minister, but Ellemann-Jensen now takes that title.

Løkke Rasmussen, Denmark’s prime minister from 2009-11 and 2015-19, is the new foreign minister. He replaces Jeppe Kofod, who was not elected to parliament at last month’s election.

In other notable appointments, former Social Democratic employment minister Peter Hummelgaard replaces Mattias Tesfaye as justice minister. Tesfaye’s new portfolio is Children and Education. Liberal Sophie Løhde is the Minister for the Interior and Health. Løhde previously served as health minister under a Liberal-led government in 2015-16. Magnus Heunicke, the health minister who was prominent during Denmark’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, becomes Minister for the Environment.

Kaare Dybvad Bek stays in place as the minister for immigration and integration and Nicolai Wammen continues as finance minister.

Possibly the most surprising appointment is that of Lars Aagaard, the former director of energy industry organisation Dansk Energi, as Minister for Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies. Aagaard, who is not a member of parliament, is likely to have been handpicked for the job by Løkke Rasmussen.

The previous climate minister, Dan Jørgensen, gets the title of Minister for Foreign Development and Global Climate Policy.

The new government, known as the “SVM” government after the initials of the three party names, consists of 23 ministers, of which only 8 are women. Some 11 ministers come from the Social Democrats, with 7 Liberals and 5 Moderates.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What are the main policies of the new Danish government?

SHOW COMMENTS