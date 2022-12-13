Read news from:
Austria
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark has a new government after parties agree on coalition

Denmark has a new government after weeks of negotiations that will bring together a left-right political alliance between the Moderates, the Social Democrats and the Liberals, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

Published: 13 December 2022 21:15 CET
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will lead a new coalition government with parties across the political centre after a deal was agreed on Tuesday. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

“A new government will be presented on Thursday,” Frederiksen told reporters, following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in November.

The November 1st election handed a slim one-seat majority to the ‘red bloc’ of traditionally allied parties on the left, but Frederiksen, whose Social Democratic party took the largest vote share, chose to pursue a coalition across the political centre.

Frederiksen said the new government would be “made up of the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the Moderates”, after informing Queen Margrethe of the alliance.

The monarch tasked her with trying to form a government in November, after individually meeting the leaders of Denmark’s 11 other parties in parliament.

The new government would have “a lot of compromises, but above all, a lot of ambitions,” Frederiksen said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, which was strongly tipped to be part of the new coalition government, quit negotiations at the final hurdle, citing policy differences over climate and children’s welfare.

The Social Democrats, used to leading minority governments, are by far the largest party with 50 seats out of the 179 in Parliament.

The party said even before the vote that it wanted to govern beyond traditional divisions.

They had to negotiate with the main Danish party on the political right, the Liberal (Venstre) party, and the newly-formed centrist party, the Moderates, created by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The Moderates won more than nine percent of votes and Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be “the bridge” between the left and right.

The far-right has heavily influenced Danish politics in recent decades, but three populist parties together won just 14.4 percent of votes.

Denmark’s Social Democrats to be only ‘red bloc’ party in new centrist government

The centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre), which was strongly tipped to be part of a new coalition Danish government, quit talks on Tuesday citing policy differences over climate and children’s welfare.

Published: 13 December 2022 17:38 CET
Social Liberal political leader Martin Lidegaard told Danish media that the centre-left party was not satisfied with the level of compromise shown by other parties over children and youth welfare as well as climate.

“Our last-minute ‘no thanks’ to joining the government is because we could not reach the same level of ambition when it came to Denmark’s future,” Lidegaard told broadcaster DR in reference to the political areas in question.

“We think we can have more influence by being outside in a good partnership with the new government and by trying to push ambitions upwards on these areas,” he said.

Political observers in Denmark expect a government to be announced within the next few days. Talks have been ongoing for weeks since the November 1st election.

The exit of the Social Liberals leaves the Liberal (Venstre) party and the Moderate party as the potential partners in coalition with the Social Democrats, who are led by acting prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

Apart from the Social Democrats, it is now certain that all parties from Denmark’s traditional ‘red bloc’ of allied parties on the left will be outside of the new government, despite the one-seat majority won by the bloc at the election.

The Social Democrats, Social Liberals and Moderates all stated before the election that they wanted to break from the traditional ‘bloc’ system of opposing right and left-wing factions and create a centre coalition. The Liberals were against the plan before the election but have since changed their stance.

The policies of a coalition of the Social Democrats, Liberals and Moderates are as yet unannounced, but the Liberal party is expected to be given considerable concessions on tax cuts, a policy not usually favoured by the Social Democrats, traditionally a pro-labour party.

The Moderates are led by Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Frederiksen’s predecessor as PM who is also a former leader of the centre-right Liberals.

Lidegaard said that the Social Liberals would be neither an opposition party nor a “support party” (støtteparti in Danish) to the new government, meaning they will not prop up the government if it has a parliamentary minority.

Because Denmark operates a system of negative parliamentarism, a government can be formed provided a majority in parliament does not oppose it.

In either case, the three remaining parties in the talks can in fact muster a de facto majority without the participation of the Social Liberals.

‘Support party’ arrangements are common in Danish politics because the large number of parties means that minority governments or minority coalitions are not an unlikely occurrence.

Prior to the election, the Social Democrats governed as a minority propped up by three smaller left-wing ‘support’ parties, including the Social Liberals.

“I have always dreamed of a [centre coalition] government. But in the end, you must consider how to do the most for the climate, children and our entire education system. We can probably do that best from the outside,” Lidegaard told DR.

The Social Liberals have demanded that the Social Democrats scrap plans to open an asylum processing facility in Rwanda, a position the latter party has refused to move on.

Lidegaard said the irreconcilable differences in the talks were not over Rwanda, however. An agreement on the issue has been reached, he said.

A policy agreement for a new government could be presented on Wednesday, according to the Social Liberal leader.

