For members
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
QUIZ: Can you pass the 2022 Danish citizenship test?
If you want to become a Danish citizen, you'll have to prove your knowledge of the country's culture, history, politics and more by passing a citizenship test. Can you pass our quiz version?
Published: 6 December 2022 15:24 CET
For members
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
Danish citizenship: Can you be rejected because of a speeding fine?
One of the requirements for fulfilling criteria for Danish citizenship through naturalisation is a clean criminal record. Does this mean fines for traffic offences could disqualify you?
Published: 9 November 2022 16:54 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 14:41 CET
Updated: 13 November 2022 14:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments