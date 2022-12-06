QUIZ: Can you pass the 2022 Danish citizenship test?

A condition of getting Danish citizenship is to demonstrate knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (indfødsretsprøve).

In April 2021, the previous version of the citizenship test, which consisted of 40 multiple choice questions, was supplemented with five extra questions about “Danish values” such as equality, freedom of speech and the relation between legislation and religion.

The pass mark is 36/45 and at least four of the five Danish values questions must be answered correctly.

Children under 12, Swedish and Norwegian citizens, and people from the Danish minority in German region Schleswig-Holstein do not need to take the citizenship test.

While there are 45 questions (and they’re in Danish) in the real test, we’ve compiled 15 for you to have a go at answering. They are all based on the actual test from November 2022.

The pass mark on the real test is 36/45, with at least 4 of the 5 “values” questions (the last 5 questions in the test) correctly answered. In our version, the last 3 questions are taken from the Danish values section of the real test.

The 45 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don’t take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>QUIZ: Can you pass the Danish citizenship test?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>If you want to become a Danish citizen, you’ll have to prove your knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (<em>indfødsretsprøve).</em></p> <p><em><br /> </em></section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Which of these rights is guaranteed by the Danish consitution?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which Danish movie won an Oscar in 2022?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the name of the oldest son of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>In which century was England conquered by the Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the average life expectancy for men in 2022?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>To which country did Denmark sell the Danish West Indies in 1917?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who shares the legislative, executive and judiciary powers in Denmark?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>In which year was the Danish People’s Party first elected to parliament?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Does Denmark take part in EU defence and security politics?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which Danish architect designed the Sydney Opera House?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Are Greenland and the Faroe Islands in the EU?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>With which country does Denmark trade (import and export) the most?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Can you be given a prison sentence under Danish law for illegally forcing somebody into a religious marriage?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Does Danish law allow sex with a person under the age of 15 if that person expresses consent?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Can swimming pools be forced to provide separate opening times for men and women under Danish law?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2></h2> <p>Well done! A score of 12/15 in our test is approximately equivalent to the real pass mark of 36/45. In the real test, you would need to correctly answer at least 4/5 of the “Danish values” questions. These are questions 13,14 and 15 in our version.</p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p>Better luck next time! The Danish citizenship has a pass mark of 36/45 – approximately 12/15 in our version.</p> </section> <p>

