TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Ethnic Danes flee primary schools with non-Western children enrolled, why vitamin D may be important in Covid infections, and narrowing the field in government negotiations are among the top news stories today in Denmark.

Published: 23 November 2022 08:18 CET
When non-Western pupils arrive at a school, many ethnic Danish children leave, according to data analysed by broadcaster DR. (Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix)

Ethnic Danes leave primary schools where non-Western children enroll

When children of non-Western immigrants enroll in a primary school, many ethnically Danish families find their kids seats in private and independent schools, where such children are scarce, broadcaster DR reports.

“A few years ago there was a parent who told me that their child should not be part of a social experiment,” said Lars Kirk, headmaster of a school that saw its enrollment drop nearly 25 percent after Syrian refugee children arrived. “I think many people have a prejudice that many bilinguals in a class equates to poor learning.” 

Between 2014 and 2021, the proportion of non-Western students in Denmark’s public primary schools increased 13 percent, while decreasing 4 percent in private schools. Schools that saw greater enrollment from non-Western children saw enrollment of ethnic Danes drop, DR finds. 

Study: low vitamin D associated with more severe Covid-19 infections 

New research conducted by Harvard University and the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, suggests that having a healthy level of vitamin D might help fend off serious illness from Covid-19.

The scientists examined blood samples from Denmark’s National Biobank and combined that information with each donor’s patient records. People with low vitamin D were twice as likely to experience a more serious case of Covid-19 (which the researchers classified as hospitalisation, intensive care, and/or death) compared to people with vitamin D levels considered normal.

That doesn’t mean you should double your vitamin D supplements — the researchers say to keep to the dose recommended by the Danish Health Authority, which is 5-10 micrograms a day for adults and children over four. 

Since the study followed patients infected in spring 2020, when a different variant of Covid-19 was circulating and vaccines weren’t yet available, it’s unclear how vitamin D levels could impact infections today. 

Commentator: six parties will continue in Danish government negotiations

While 11 Danish political parties are still part of Mette Frederiksen’s negotiations to form a new government, the field is expected to be nearly halved to six parties on Wednesday or soon after, political commentator Hans Engell predicts. 

Engell anticipates that only the Social Democrats (Frederiksen’s own party), the Liberal Party (Venstre), the Moderates, (Moderaterne), the Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti), the Conservative People’s Party (De Konservative), and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) will continue with the process. 

Engell expects the Red-Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), a party within the traditional red bloc, to leave negotiations — and that could spell trouble if Frederiksen’s plan to form a broad government with the Liberal Party crumbles. 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Increasing 'coercion' at Danish child psychiatry centres, a big bust on illegal e-cigarette vendors, and why you shouldn't crank the radiator despite falling prices are among the top stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 22 November 2022 08:25 CET
Only by saving energy can Danish consumers avoid high prices this winter 

While the price of electricity has fallen back to earth from its recent sky-high levels, it’s important that Danish consumers don’t return their usage habits to normal too, energy experts tell broadcaster TV2

Right now, the Danish gas reserves that serve as an emergency backup are full, while issues at European power plants that exacerbated the crisis have been largely resolved. 

“We have been able to keep prices down because we have stood together and been good at saving. If we go back to normal, we could be in a situation again where we will lack gas, coal or electricity,” says Jim Vilsson, senior economist at Energinet, an energy company owned by the Danish state. “We will have to think about what we use our electricity and gas for.” 

Restraints, force-feeding and forced medication: coercion on the rise at Danish psychiatric hospitals for children and adolescents 

More than one in five children who receive inpatient psychiatric treatment in Denmark experience some form of coercion, a report from the Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) indicates. 

The current figure — 21.1 percent — is up from 15.3 percent in 2015, and the Health Authority describes the upward trend as “very worrying.”  

Jane Alrø Sørensen of the Better Psychiatry association (Bedre Psykiatrisays an increase in force-feeding, the use of restraints, and other forms of coercion are symptomatic of insufficient staffing — it simply takes less time to force a child to do something than to persuade them.

“We know that one of the most effective things in reducing coercion is time for patients,” she says. “And that there is time to work in a motivating way, with patience, with empathy, so that you can see how to motivate treatment and avoid children becoming uncomfortable. 

Agency busts illegal e-cig dealers, charges millions in fines 

The Danish Patient Safety Authority has reported 56 dealers of illegal disposable e-cigarettes to the police, in addition to levying 36 million kroner in fines, a press release from the agency says. 

The dealers — a mixture of website operators, physical stores, kiosks, and social media sellers — are accused of selling nicotine products targeted at minors. The illegal disposable e-cigarettes are often imported from the US and come in sweet, fruity flavours that make them more palatable to young people, the agency says. 

As part of the operation, the DPSA shut down 280 profiles on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook peddling the illegal e-cigs. 

