For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Ethnic Danes flee primary schools with non-Western children enrolled, why vitamin D may be important in Covid infections, and narrowing the field in government negotiations are among the top news stories today in Denmark.
Published: 23 November 2022 08:18 CET
When non-Western pupils arrive at a school, many ethnic Danish children leave, according to data analysed by broadcaster DR. (Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments