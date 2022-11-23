Six parties expected to continue in Danish government negotiations

In addition to the Social Democrats (Frederiksen’s own party), the Liberals (Venstre), the Moderates, the Socialist People’s Party (SF), the Conservatives and the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre) will continue with the process, political commentator Hans Engell predicts.

Of the 12 parties elected to parliament in the November 1st elections, only one party – the national conservative Denmark Democrats – has so far quit the talks.

That has left a broad range of parties spanning both the right and left wings still involved in negotiations with Frederiksen, who was nominated as the ‘royal investigator’ or kongelig undersøger responsible for attempting to form government.

Traditional ‘red bloc’ or left wing parties won a single-seat majority in the election, but Frederiksen is attempting to form a coalition government across the centre, potentially including traditional rivals and second-biggest party the Liberals.

Engell said he expects the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), a party within the traditional red bloc, to leave negotiations — and that could spell trouble if Frederiksen’s plan to form a broad government with the Liberal Party crumbles.

“My guess is that the government will take a break to think things over after the first rounds of talks with all parties. And then a smaller group of parties will be concentrated on,” Engell told news wire Ritzau.

“That means there will be six parties who will participate in ongoing negotiations. And there will be six parties who no longer participate. And the parties which aren’t there any more will include fringe parties like the Red Green Alliance, Alternative and Nye Borgerlige,” he said.

The first two parties mentioned by Engell are left-wing parties with socialist and environmentalist ideologies, respectively, while the latter party is a right-wing anti-immigration, libertarian party.

Like the Social Democrats, the Moderates and Social Liberals favour a centre coalition.

The Liberal party ruled out governing with Frederiksen prior to the election, but has since moved to a more open stance.

Suggestions the Liberals may be prepared to enter government with the Social Democrats gained momentum following a Liberal party national conference last weekend.

In a speech during the conference, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said his party must “stand on its own accord” and that there was “not a unified conservative project amongst the blue parties”.

The Liberals are the party on which the success of the plan to form a centrist government hinges, according to Engell.

“If the Liberals and Social Democrats don’t reach an arrangement then it’s hard to see what other form of partnership could be optimal,” he said.

Frederiksen must not sever ties with the Red Green Alliance entirely, he warned. The left-wing party won 9 seats in parliament at the election, with Alternative taking 6.

“The Red Green Alliance must be out, but not so much that they can’t be brought back in if it turns out to be necessary,” he said.

